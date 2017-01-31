Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Board Members

Kevin Baird and Jacquelyn Pawela-Crew have joined the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board of Directors.

Baird brings more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry to the board. As president and founder of Baird Wealth Strategy Group, he helps pre- and post-retirees manage their finances, reduce future taxation and control the risk of their investments. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ and certified estate planner.



Baird earned his B.A. from UCSB. He has served as a volunteer or board member for local organizations including UCPA, Mentor Match, Carpinteria Education Foundation, Klein Bottle Youth Programs, Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, and the Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria.

As a healthcare strategist, Pawela-Crew has 20-plus years of experience directing innovative programs, strategies and initiatives across diverse organizations that align with corporate objectives, business requirements, and healthcare and technology regulations. She is currently a senior manager for Top Tier Consulting.

Pawela-Crew was a primary care innovations specialist for CareOregon, and spent 21 years at Intel Corp,, where she led the Intel Healthcare Marketplace Collaborative. She has served as a board member for Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Centers and the Portland Business Alliance.

She holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Stanford and a B.S. in engineering from Yale.



For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, visit girlsinc-carp.org or call 684-6364.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.