Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Board Members

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | January 31, 2017 | 4:11 p.m.

Kevin Baird and Jacquelyn Pawela-Crew have joined the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board of Directors.

Kevin Baird Click to view larger
Kevin Baird (Girls Inc. of Carpinteria)

Baird brings more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry to the board. As president and founder of Baird Wealth Strategy Group, he helps pre- and post-retirees manage their finances, reduce future taxation and control the risk of their investments. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ and certified estate planner.
 
Baird earned his B.A. from UCSB. He has served as a volunteer or board member for local organizations including UCPA, Mentor Match, Carpinteria Education Foundation, Klein Bottle Youth Programs, Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, and the Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria.

As a healthcare strategist, Pawela-Crew has 20-plus years of experience directing innovative programs, strategies and initiatives across diverse organizations that align with corporate objectives, business requirements, and healthcare and technology regulations. She is currently a senior manager for Top Tier Consulting.

Jacquelyn Pawela-Crew Click to view larger
Jacquelyn Pawela-Crew (Girls Inc. of Carpinteria)

Pawela-Crew was a primary care innovations specialist for CareOregon, and spent 21 years at Intel Corp,, where she led the Intel Healthcare Marketplace Collaborative. She has served as a board member for Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Centers and the Portland Business Alliance.

She holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Stanford and a B.S. in engineering from Yale.
 
For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, visit girlsinc-carp.org or call 684-6364.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 