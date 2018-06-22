Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Board President, Members

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold, is proud to announce its new board president, Clyde Freeman, and the appointment of two new members, Theresa Huerta and Tom Ligare, to its board of directors.

“We’re delighted to have these incredible leaders joining our board and leading the effort to empower young women in our community,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “We look forward to working with Clyde, our new board president, and our members over the next year and beyond to ensure that our girls can gain the foundation they need to reach their maximum potential.”

Clyde Freeman, New Board President

Freeman is vice president, senior commercial real estate and construction relationship manager with Montecito Bank & Trust and has been making commercial real estate and construction loans for more than 42 years. He is currently responsible for the company’s $370 million in commercial real estate loans, the largest segment of business in the bank’s portfolio.

Freeman holds a master of science degree in finance from California State University-Northridge and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from San Diego State University.

He has been involved with Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for more than five years and is a key member of the Finance Committee. He joined the Carpinteria Lions Club in 2008 and serves on its board of directors as well. His love and appreciation for the community also inspired him to become a member and volunteer of Carpinteria Beautiful.

He and his wife, Diana, live in Carpinteria and celebrated their 41st anniversary this month. They have three grown children (two live in Carpinteria) and eight grandchildren (six live in Carpinteria). Aside from being able to give back to the community, Freeman holds the Girls Inc. mission very dear to his heart.

“My wife and I raised our daughter to be ‘strong, smart, and bold,’ and we carry on this philosophy with our wonderful granddaughters,” he said. “I look forward to working with Girls Inc. to help further its mission to provide a support system for girls and inspire them to dream big.”

Theresa Huerta, New Board Member

Huerta has nearly two decades of experience spanning various communication disciplines and industries, including consumer and lifestyle brands, and aerospace defense. She currently leads integrated communications for Raytheon Company, one of the nation’s largest defense contractors.

In this role, she interfaces with global news media, community leaders and internal Raytheon stakeholders to build and protect the company’s brand reputation through strategic communication planning and counsel.

Prior to joining Raytheon, Huerta held management positions at the Coca-Cola Co., Sebastian International, a division of Proctor & Gamble, the West Hollywood Convention and Visitors Bureau and CarryOn PR. Independently, as a consultant, she also provided communications counsel to numerous companies including toy giant Mattel Inc., vitamin manufacturer Pharmavite LLC and the Hispanic Heritage Awards Foundation.

Huerta is a graduate of Pepperdine University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and recently completed Boston College Carroll School of Management’s Corporate Community Involvement Program. She is also a graduate of Raytheon’s Diverse Leadership Development Program through UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and currently serves as the leadership advisor for Raytheon’s Women’s Network chapter in Goleta.

Currently a member of Santa Barbara’s Latina Leaders Network, Huerta has served on the boards of Padres Contra El Cáncer, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and numerous committees.

She lives and works in Santa Barbara, is married, has two young children and is passionate about child well-being and empowering young women.

Tom Ligare, New Board Member

Ligare is founder and president of "Planned Giving" Marketing Solutions and Legacy Life Giving. With a strong belief in "our compelling desire to give back" to society, he designed Legacy Life Giving — "a smart way of giving" — to do just that.

Previously, Ligare managed a State Farm Insurance business in Utah that built relationships with more than 4,000 clients, totaling more than 10,000 policies and over $6 million in annual premiums, earning him a national ranking among the top 1 percent of all 17,000 State Farm agents.

Currently a mentor for the Management School of Technology at UC Santa Barbara, Ligare has also taught business and marketing classes at Brooks Institute, the College of Business and served as a guest lecturer at the University of Utah and the Marriot School of Management at BYU.

With degrees in economics and business from Westminister College in Salt Lake City, Ligare has been continually involved with community organizations including Park City Ski Educational Foundation, where he served on the board of directors for 15 years and as president of the organization for five years. He was also an integral contributor to the opening of the Park City Winter Sports School as a board member and president of the board. In addition, Ligare has served on the executive board of the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Park City Rotary and Park City Handicapped Sports (National Ability Center) and the Restaurant Tax Advisory Committee.

In addition to his involvement with Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Ligare is treasurer of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Foundation and serves on the board of directors for Safewater International and the executive board of the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce, where he was the past president.

About Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold. With local roots dating to 1864 and national status since 1945, Girls Inc. has responded to the changing needs of girls through research-based programs and public education efforts that empower girls to understand, value, and assert their rights. We provide programs for girls 6 to 18 years old that focus on science, math, and technology; health and sexuality; economic and financial literacy; sports skills; leadership and advocacy; and media literacy.

Click here to learn more, become a volunteer or offer support.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.