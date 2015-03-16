Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names Co-Chairs for Women of Inspiration Luncheon

Nini Seaman, left, Nancy Koppelman and Sandra Tyler are the event co-chairs for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Women of Inspiration luncheon on April 13. (Girls Inc. of Carpinteria photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | March 16, 2015 | 5:52 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold, is proud to announce Nancy Koppelman, Nini Seaman and Sandra Tyler as the committee co-chairs for its Women of Inspiration event.

The luncheon, a fundraiser for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 13 at the Girls Inc.’s campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

Co-chair Koppelman has been committed to women’s rights and health issues since working in the women’s health care movement in the early 1970s. She is a co-founder of the Global Neighborhood Fund, a giving circle that provides grants to social justice causes around the world. She is a member of President Obama’s National Finance Committee, on the advisory board of the Aspen Brain Forum, a Fellow at the Aspen Institute, and has served on the Harvard Women’s Leadership board.

Locally, Koppelman sits on the board of Direct Relief International and is an ambassador for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Co-chair Seaman has been part of the Santa Barbara community for more than 20 years and has had the opportunity to work with many local nonprofit organizations. In addition to being a Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board member, her service to the community includes a range of organizations such as CALM, the Santa Barbara Foundation grant committee, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Laguna Blanca School.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria team,” Seaman said. “The impact of the Girls Inc. programs shines beautifully through our girls. It is so fulfilling to watch their skills take form and to see them navigate their lives and go on to achieve remarkable things.”

Co-chair Tyler has been a Santa Barbara resident for 27 years and is grateful to be part of the community. She is also co-founder of the Global Neighborhood Fund and has served on the board of CALM, the Santa Barbara Foundation grant committee and the Hutton Foundation grant-giving committee. Her service to the community also includes volunteering at her children’s schools.

Tyler is a strong believer in the mission of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and considers it a privilege to be associated with an organization that encourages girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Tickets to the Women of Inspiration luncheon are $75 and will support the mission of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to cultivate confident, successful girls. The local organization serves more than 700 girls ages 5 to 18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

Seating is limited and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or contact Ericka Loza-Lopez at 805.684.6364 or [email protected].

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

