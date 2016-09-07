Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to Fete Betty Brown at Fourth Annual Evening in Bloom Gala

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its largest annual fundraiser “An Evening in Bloom,” a glamorous evening of dinner, dancing and beautiful orchids, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria.



The elegant annual affair features a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres hour, red carpet photo reception, dinner buffet, hosted bar, live and silent auctions, and dancing to live entertainment in a stunning orchid-filled greenhouse.



This year’s gala will honor Mrs. Betty Brown, a dedicated Girls Inc. advocate, for her commitment to advancing the success and happiness of girls and young women.



“Betty is a true believer in Girls Inc.’s mission to cultivate confident, independent girls,” said Stefanie Herrington, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board president.

“She was a critical force in raising funds for the new campus which greatly expanded Girls Inc.’s reach in the community and we are proud to pay tribute to her exemplary service at An Evening in Bloom.”



Brown joined the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board in the late 1980s and immediately recognized that the two-bedroom home it operated out of on Maple Street was too small to adequately serve the girls in the community.

Brown and her late husband Ralph spearheaded an aggressive capital campaign with a team of volunteers, raising $2.46 million in two years for the design and construction of a 16,000-square-foot farm-style campus on Foothill Road, which tripled Girls Inc.’s programming capacity.



“Betty was the board’s rock and inspiration during the new facility’s planning process and capital campaign,” said Tim Cohen, who served on the board with Brown and was the chair of the new campus committee.

“At board meetings she would always – while pounding her fist on the table softly but firmly – encourage and remind us that ‘we can do this’.”



Following the success of the capital campaign, Brown served as a national member of the board of trustees for Girls Inc.

She was a mother advisor to the Rainbow Girls, and has been active in Rotary, the Carpinteria Women in Agriculture, the Carpinteria Republican Women, and the American Heart Association.

In 1998, she was honored as Carpinterian of the Year in recognition of her extraordinary service to the community.



Brown’s 5-year-old great-granddaughter Amelia is joining the ‘strong, smart, and bold’ team this fall.



An Evening in Bloom event co-chairs are Stefanie Herrington and Donna Baird. This year’s honorary chairs are Victor and Susan Schaff.



Featured speaker Sylvia Martinez, a Girls Inc. of Carpinteria alumna and National Scholar, will share her personal story of how the organization shaped her life and career.

Martinez currently serves as the program director for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles, where she says she applies her passion for inspiring and empowering girls to help propel them forward, the way Girls Inc. did for her.



Tickets to An Evening in Bloom are $125 and all proceeds support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs serve more than 700 girls each year, helping them navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit girlsinc-carp.org or call 805-684-6364.

__________________________________



Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated®, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. With local roots dating to 1864 and national status since 1945, Girls Inc.

has responded to the changing needs of girls through research-based programs and public education efforts that empower girls to understand, value, and assert their rights.

We provide programs for girls 6 to 18 years old that focus on science, math, and technology; health and sexuality; economic and financial literacy; sports skills; leadership and advocacy; and media literacy.

To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.