Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to Recognize Sharon Organista at Flower-Filled Gala

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is rolling out the red carpet again this year for its largest annual fundraiser “An Evening in Bloom” Saturday, Oct. 17 from 5:30–10:30 p.m. at Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria.

“Each year, being surrounded by the stunning orchids at Westerlay reminds us that people, like flowers, need care, support and the right environment to bloom into something beautiful,” said Victoria Juarez, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria executive director. “That is what Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is here to do for our girls. Bloom is a special evening of fun and fundraising that brings the community together in honor of our mission to support girls as they bloom into strong, smart and bold young women.”

The third annual gala will honor Sharon Organista, a travel consultant for Montecito Village Travel and longtime supporter of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

An active member in the community, Organista served on the board for Girls Inc. for many years, chaired several events and has always lent a helping hand, whether by selling t-shirts at a booth or making homemade tamales and avocado soup for the Avocado Festival.

She is a member of the Carpinteria Women’s Club and previously served on the board of the Boys Club of Carpinteria. Organista has been in the travel business for more than 20 years, and in addition to her passion for Girls Inc., she loves making people’s dreams come true through travel.

“Sharon's enthusiasm for Girls Inc.'s mission knows no boundaries,” said Stefanie Herrington, event co-chair. “She applies her diverse talents chairing our events, organizing auctions, hosting dinner parties, crafting jewelry and sharing her vast international travel connections to support our girls. Sharon is a loving matriarch of the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria family and we’re proud to honor her.”

Herrington is joined by Gail Persoon as event co-chairs for this year’s gala.

The elegant affair will feature a red carpet entrance, followed by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet, hosted bar, live and silent auctions, local art displays, live entertainment and dancing. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail and black tie attire.

Community leader Geoff Green, executive director of the SBCC Foundation, will serve as the emcee.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 700 girls ages 5–18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

Tickets to An Evening in Bloom are $125 and sponsorship opportunities are available. All proceeds will support the mission of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to cultivate confident, successful girls and to help them navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults.

For tickets or more information, please contact Ericka Loza-Lopez at 805.684.6364 or [email protected]. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.