Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Welcomes Incoming Board President Stefanie Herrington and New Members

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is proud to announce its incoming board president, Stefanie Herrington, and the appointment of two new members to its board of directors: Micheline G. Miglis and Diane Wondolowski, to its board of directors.

Stefanie Herrington will assume her new position as president effective July 1, 2016.

Herrington assists clients with estate planning, trust administration and probate matters. Prior to establishing her law firm, Herrington clerked for the Colorado Court of Appeals in Denver and practiced complex business litigation in Portland, Ore.

Herrington earned her J.D. from the University of Oregon and previously served as editor-in-chief of the Oregon Law Review.

She is also a past member of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning. She joined the board of directors at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria in 2012 and has served as the event co-chair of the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, An Evening in Bloom, for three consecutive years.

“I am committed to Girls Inc. and its mission — inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold,” said Herrington. “I believe in the power of altering a child’s future by showing her that the world is full of diverse opportunities and providing the support necessary to achieve success.”

Micheline G. Miglis joined the Carpinteria Unified School District as superintendent in July 2015. She previously held the position of superintendent of the Plumas Unified School District, located in the Plumas National Forest.

Miglis has also served as assistant superintendent, educational services at Silver Valley Unified School District, where she was nominated for and selected to travel to and visit schools in the Tianjin Province in China as a guest of the Chinese Educational Authority.

While in the Silver Valley Unified School District, Miglis was presented with a Congressional Coin in recognition of her dedicated service to students and families enlisted in the U.S. Army.

She has also held various roles in the Oxnard School District, including directorship and principal.

Miglis serves on several state committees and local boards, most recently chairing the Equity, Access and Diversity committee for the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA).

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from California Lutheran University and her master’s degree in counseling psychology from California Lutheran University.

Diane Wondolowski is chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Wondolowski obtained her certified public accountant license with the international accounting firm of Grant Thornton in San Francisco, became a partner at a Santa Barbara CPA firm, and in 1999, joined the ranks of one of her favorite clients, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, as their director of finance and administration.

She has also served as CFO for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, before returning to the Museum of Natural History as their CFO and now COO.

A graduate of UC Berkeley, Wondolowski has been active on the boards of a variety of organizations, including California Association of Museums, CalCPA, California Association of Student Councils, the Environmental Defense Center, Friends of the Carpinteria Library and Save Ellwood Shores.

She co-founded the Not-for-Profit Networking Breakfast, facilitated the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Financial Manager’s roundtable and is periodically a presenter on nonprofit financial topics.

She is a Carpinteria resident and enjoys hiking, biking, kayaking and traveling.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, call 805.684.6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.