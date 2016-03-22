Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Flags Fly on State Street

Flags celebrating Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara have been flying high along downtown State Street since March 18 in honor of Girls Inc.’s more than 60 years of life-changing programs and services for girls in the Santa Barbara community. They will continue to be on display through March 25.

The Girls Inc. flags, displaying images of strong, smart and bold girls, will coincide with Women’s History Month in March.

Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, an affiliate of Girls Incorporated, encourages girls and young women to take risks; inspires them to master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and prepares them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

The flags represent the over 1,600 girls served annually by Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara who are discovering their strengths, finding their voices and taking charge of their futures.

The following are a few highlights of the organization’s activities last year:

» 763 girls participated in after-school and summer programs, including a wide array of enriching educational, arts and recreational classes and programs ranging from economic literacy to mural painting to basketball

» 777 girls served through Girls Inc.’s gymnastics program

» 97 girls served through off-campus outreach

» 57 girls reached through collaborative workshops

» Total of 1,694 girls served throughout the year in all of Girls Inc.’s programs, outreach and collaborative ventures

To learn more about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and how you can inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, call 805.963.4757 or visit www.girlsincsb.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.