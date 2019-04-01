Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Inspire All Girls to be Strong, Smart, and Bold

Posted on April 1, 2019 | 10:10 a.m.

Source: Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk

Summer is just around the corner, and Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here and we made sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer! Our 2019 camp guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information when deciding on which summer camp is the best fit.

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Kristen Weaver, Director of Communications at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, to learn more about their summer camps here in Santa Barbara.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: CAMP IGNITE and CAMP IGNITE Teens

Fuel her fire...and she will change the world.

Our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Through CAMP IGNITE and CAMP IGNITE Teens girls in grades TK-12 learn to be confident, follow their curiosities, and embrace their inherent strengths in a fun, safe, and supportive pro-girl environment.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Each week focuses on a Strong, Smart, or Bold themes with a culminating special activity or field trip every Friday. Girls are exposed to and participate in a variety of activities including: swimming, sports, field trips, team building and empowerment, leadership development, reading, STEAM, cooking and nutrition, performing arts, and more.

Examples of this summer’s weekly themes are:

We are Green! Girls learn how to lower their carbon footprint and increase their knowledge about how to protect the ecological community around us.

We are Detectives! Girls put their instincts to work learning forensic and deduction skills to discover clues to solve the case!

We are Diverse! Girls learn about community, inclusion, and advocacy through differences in cultures, customs, appearances, abilities, and lifestyles.

We are STEMinsts! From kitchen chemistry and physics on the sports field, girls discover how science is a foundation in all that we do. Girls learn engineering, robotics, architecture and construction while using their design skills in creative and innovative ways.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: CAMP IGNITE is for girls in grades TK-6.

CAMP IGNITE Teens is for girls in grades 7-12.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: Girls Inc. has been in Santa Barbara for over 60 years, providing summer camp programming for over 30 years. The summer program was created to provide sustained exposure to the Girls Inc. experience during the summer months, to help girls continue to grow, stay connected, and have a safe and secure place to build their confidence and practice being strong, smart and bold as they became young women. Many campers also participate in our after-school program during the school year. We do have a lot of return campers thanks to our flexible schedule; parents can register for one week or for all eight weeks, part-time for one or two days a week, or full-time for five days a week.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: At CAMP IGNITE, girls will:

• Feel empowered!

• Have exposure to a variety of new activities and experiences that challenge them to discover their inherent strengths and work past their perceived limitations.

• Be surrounded by a sisterhood of support in our all-girl, pro-girl center environments.

• Establish trusting mentoring relationships with our facilitators.

• Practice using their voices to advocate for themselves and for others.

• Have fun!

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A:

• All-girl, pro-girl environment

• A sisterhood of support and mentoring relationships

• A physical environment that is safe for girls to talk about and build confidence in addressing the unique issues facing girls today

• The exposure to a variety of sports, adventure, educational and performing arts programming, all from one “home-base”

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: The Girls Inc. experience is a combination of people, programs, and environment. Our facilitators are essential to creating the Girls Inc. experience for each girl. We begin hiring for our summer camp facilitator positions in early spring. Many of our after-school facilitators stay with Girls Inc. through the summer program. We look for facilitators who have a genuine passion for mentoring girls and young women, who will model strong, smart, and bold behaviors for the girls each day, and create a supportive and an empowering pro-girl environment.

Facilitators must have experience working with youth in a structured setting, at least 12 college units in education, sociology, psychology, performing arts, STEM fields or a related field, and meet vaccination and background check requirements. Our summer staff participate in a mandatory week-long training prior to the start of camp that includes learning about the Girls Inc. experience, the social and emotional learning environments, and the developmental stages of each age group of girls.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?.

A: The all-girl, pro-girl environment and our mentoring relationships. We also work with great community program partners to expose girls to new experiences, from golf to surfing to outdoor adventures, to field trips to local businesses and women leaders in our community.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Girls engage in hands-on, minds-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities. CAMP IGNITE also incorporates literacy components into its activities, such as reading and journaling. For teens, multiple weeks are dedicated to exploring career paths, learning about the college experience, and how to plan for education beyond high school.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Financial assistance and sibling discounts are available to qualifying families.

Girls may attend part-time (1-2 days per week) or full time (3-5 days per week); one week or all eight weeks.

CAMP IGNITE Fees: $115/week part-time and $210/week full-time

CAMP IGNITE Teens $100/week full-time

Click here for more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, or call 805-967-0319.