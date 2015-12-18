Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Members Awaken the Force With Hour of Code

Girls Inc. participated in the Hour of Code as part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to close the gender gap in tech and encourage all girls to code. Click to view larger
Girls Inc. participated in the Hour of Code as part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to close the gender gap in tech and encourage all girls to code.  (Girls Inc. photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | December 18, 2015 | 1:35 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s Goleta and Santa Barbara Centers were buzzing the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, as the local affiliate hosted the Hour of Code to introduce girls to coding and computer science. 

Approximately two dozen girls participated in the event, honing their creative and problem-solving skills while learning an introduction to the basics of coding and programming. 

The third annual Hour of Code is a global event involving millions of students in more than 180 countries, held during Computer Science Education Week, which spans Dec. 7-13. 

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara joined the movement as part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to spark girls’ interests in STEM fields at a young age.

“At Girls Inc. we are dedicated to opening up girls’ minds and perspectives. The Hour of Code is an excellent way to demonstrate that it is well within their reach to be in a field like coding or computer programming, despite it being an untraditional role for women,” said Katie Rogers, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s center director in Goleta.

“We want to break those stereotypes to help build girls’ confidence and develop their problem-solving skills in a fun and interactive way, so they can learn to code their way to success,” she said.

Participants learned what coding means, watched educational videos and discussed career possibilities that involve coding. 

This year’s program, geared toward a variety of age groups, provided a Star Wars “build your own galaxy” tutorial, a Minecraft challenge, coding games featuring Frozen characters Anna and Elsa, an introduction to JavaScript and more.

The Hour of Code was created by Code.org as part of their efforts to promote computer science education. Code.org is a nonprofit organization dedicating to expanding access to computer science and increasing participation by women and underrepresented students, with the idea that every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science. 

Girls Inc. of Greater SB is a chapter of Girls Incorporated, a national organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. encourages girls and young women to take risks; master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

