Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to Hold Open House for Prospective Participants

By Coleen McBride for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | April 5, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will hold a Spring Open House from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2016, giving interested parties the opportunities to tour the Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Centers and learn about 2016 programs and activities.  

For more than 60 years, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara has provided thousands of girls with a foundation that serves them throughout their lives. Through research-based, educational programs and enrichment activities, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4.5-18 the opportunity to participate in a hands-on, intentional curriculum designed to develop the strengths and life-skills they need to grow into healthy, educated and successful adults.

Girls Inc. provides a safe, supportive all-girl environment that is fun, yet challenging. Classes are led by trained, caring facilitators, and girls choose to participate in programs that develop their abilities and foster a love of learning in interesting ways.

Areas of programming include literacy, art, science and technology, theater, organic garden, cooking, physical activities and more, including a community-wide gymnastics program available for girls and boys located at the Santa Barbara Center and the new Teen Center located at the Goleta Valley Center. 

See all the opportunities Girls Inc. has to offer and sign your daughter up for after-school and summer programs during the open house event. Financial assistance is available, y se habla español.

The Santa Barbara Center is located at 531 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara, and the Goleta Valley Center is located at 4973 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. For more information, call 805.963.4757 or visit www.girlsincsb.org.

Coleen McBride is the grants manager at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

