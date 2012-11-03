Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara Celebrates Past, Present and Future for Girls

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara presented the 11th Annual Celebration Luncheon to a capacity crowd at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Emcee Carina Corral, morning anchor at KSBY television, introduced featured speaker Marilyn Tam, who gave just a glimpse of her amazing life story: growing up poor as a child laborer in China in a family and societal culture that undervalued women. She credited her grandfather for giving her a name that is a combination of two Chinese warrior names; it always reminded her that her grandfather believed in her and she was “worthwhile” during the many tough times in her life.

“I will never forget where I came from,” said Tam.

After an abusive and neglected childhood, Tam came to the United States alone and attended college in Oregon.

“I worked my way through college as a fry cook,” she said. “My only pair of shoes for two years in rainy Oregon was a pair of blue plastic Dr. Scholl’s clogs.”

Tam went on to become an international business leader. She was formerly the CEO of Aveda Corp., president of Reebok, vice president of Nike and also a successful entrepreneur who has developed and built four companies. Her story is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when one pursues her dreams. Her book, How to Use What You’ve Got to Get What You Want, has been published in six languages. Her new book, Living the Life of Your Dreams, was eBook of the Year 2011 in the Inspirational/Visionary category and was sold at the luncheon.

About 20 young Girls Inc. members, dressed in bright red T-shirts, greeted guests, performed and helped at the event. The Celebration Luncheon co-chairwomen were Renie Kelly and Yolanda Van Wingerden, and they were assisted by committee members Stephanie Ball, Charles Caldwell, Errin Cecil-Smith, Beth Cleary, Phyllis Cox, Marci Friedlander, Pat Jones, Leah Larson, Andrea Lloyd, Kris O’Leary-Hayes, Julie Pickert, Monica Spear and Sarah Stokes.

The luncheon also featured Girls Inc.‘s inaugural “Strong, Smart and Bold Awards” honoring individuals and organizations that embody the mission of the nonprofit organization: “Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.” This year’s honorees were Nancyann Failing, Perri Harcourt, Lorraine and Stephanie Wilson, and the employee volunteers of Deckers Outdoor Corp., which was also a top sponsor.

Failing was lauded for her remarkable 56 years of service to Girls Inc. She has helped raise funds to build the state-of-the-art gymnasium on East Ortega Street, establish Advocacy Press, merge the Goleta and Santa Barbara Girls Inc. clubs, and raise funds for the new Goleta Valley Center that opened four year ago.

“Nancy never saw a capital campaign she didn’t like,” quipped Girls Inc. executive director Monica Spear. “She even traveled to Michigan in the dead of winter to secure a campaign gift from the Kresge Foundation.”

A UC Santa Barbara Master’s graduate in counseling, Harcourt began volunteering and helping at-risk girls. She saw the tremendous potential to build the program at the then-Girls Club. She also raised funds for capital campaigns and served on the board for 14 years. The first 100 Luncheon was held at her home.

Beloved Santa Barbara journalist Lorraine Wilson and her daughter were also recognized. The Wilsons have co-chaired the Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon. Lorraine Wilson’s career includes work at the Child Guidance Centers in Los Angeles, director of the Los Angeles-chapter of the American Diabetes Association, and public relations director for the Mental Health Association in Los Angeles before she her late husband, Larry, moved to Montecito.

Stephanie Wilson was a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney before moving to Santa Barbara.

“When I worked at youth court, I learned why these boys and girls were there,” she said. “They had little hope for their futures. Girls, especially, need to have optimism for their futures. Over 80 percent of women will spend most of their lifetimes working, so they need to be prepared to do something rewarding and that is their passion.”

The duo kicked off the Celebration Luncheon series 11 years ago after editing the book Letters from the Heart.

Recognized for outstanding volunteer service was Goleta-based Deckers.

“Our 12-point ‘Deckers Way’ creed includes giving back to the community,” said Ariana Arcenas-Utley, the company’s corporate responsibility specialist.

Major sponsors of the luncheon also included Santa Barbara Asset Management, Marjorie and Joe Bailey, Citrix Online, Cox Communications, Stina Hans, HUB International, Mary Howe-Grant Ph.D., Carla Dobbs, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, and many others.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is a chapter of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½ to 18 years the opportunity to participate in research-based programs in which they experience success as they acquire skills, gain confidence, become self-reliant and practice leadership. Girls Inc. programs encourage girls and young women to take risks; master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

Click here for more information on Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, or call public relations and administrative coordinator Beth Cleary at 805.963.4757 x10.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews, @NoozhawkBiz and @NoozhawkSociety. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Noozhawk on Pinterest.