Girls Inc. Participants Featured in Teavana Oprah Chai Campaign

During the filming of a commercial celebrating the one-year anniversary of Teavana Oprah Chai, Oprah Winfrey took time out to talk about education with girls from the Girls Inc. affiliate in New York, many of whom appear in the commercial. (Girls Inc. photo)
By Girls Inc. | April 9, 2015 | 10:02 a.m.

Girls Inc. girls are featured in the newest Teavana Oprah Chai campaign running this week on NBC during The Voice and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, as well as on numerous online channels.

Click here to watch the ad.

The girls had the honor of meeting Oprah Winfrey to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks and Oprah Winfrey partnership benefiting youth education. They enjoyed a heartfelt discussion with Winfrey on the importance of education, access to opportunities, and self-confidence.

Click here to take a look behind the scenes.

We invite you to visit Starbucks this Thursday, April 9, through Saturday, April 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. For every purchase of a Teavana Oprah Cinnamon Chai Latte, you'll receive a free one to share. As an added benefit, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation.

One-hundred percent of proceeds from Teavana Oprah Chai goes to the foundation, which provides further funding to Girls Inc.

