Girls Inc. Participants Ride to Rescue at Hearts Therapeutic Center

Six girls, ages 8-9, who had participated in this spring’s HorsePower program at Hearts (equine assisted-therapy sessions) put their new teamwork skills into action to raise $158 in 24 hours to help repair the riding center’s hay barn, which was destroyed by a fire in May.

A 20-by-20-foot barn that housed hay, grains and medicines, as well as equipment from the center’s resale tack shop were burned in the May 18 blaze. No staff members or horses were injured.

The day after the fire, Girls Inc. staff told the six girls about the incident, knowing how invested in the horses and the program they had become. The girls immediately asked: “What can we do to help?”

The next day, girls made cookies and cupcakes in the Girls Inc. kitchen and held a bake sale at the Santa Barbara Center. They urged other classes at the center to donate proceeds they earned from their snack sales that day. Several girls also brought money from their piggy banks.

“We are proud of the girls and of the empathy they displayed in the situation for Hearts, its horses, and its employees,” said Leticia Lemus, Girls Inc. program facilitator.

“The Hearts program has also taught the girls how to work as a team, to overcome obstacles, and to stay positive and not give up. This resilience is what kept the girls’ attitudes positive, and helped them focus not on the fire damage, but on the rebuilding of the barn,” she said.

Girls Inc. has had an ongoing partnership with Hearts Therapeutic since early 2016.

As part of its after-school and summer camp programs, girls (including teens) from its Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara centers are selected to participate in the quarterly equine assisted-therapy sessions at the riding center, working one-on-one with Hearts staff and volunteers.

The sessions focus on improving girls’ patience, concentration, perseverance, and emotional control, skills girls need when facing a new or emotionally challenging situation, such as having a new sibling at home, facing a bully at school, or coping with the loss of a family member.

“Our dynamic partnership with Girls Inc. through our ‘HorsePower’ Program has been an outstanding success,” said Pamme Mickelson, Hearts Therapeutic executive director.

“Utilizing EFP (Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy), we have seen great results working with these wonderful girls, and their contribution is so heartwarming and indicative of the benefits they receive,” Mickelson said.

Although the fire destroyed the hay barn, Hearts staff members were able to clean up the area and immediately resume the regular class schedule the next day.

“Our fundraising efforts exceeded our expectations and the community’s outpouring of support was immediate, caring, and overwhelming,” Mickelson said.

“We reached our goal in less than a month, with two grants from the Santa Barbara Foundation and Towbes Foundation, as well as many individual donations.

"We completed the new construction of our hay barn in late June, and purchased a new container for our Tack Shack, which sells gently used equestrian items," she said. "We are so grateful to the community and to the Girls Inc. girls for all of their support.”

Girls Inc. girls’ participation in the HorsePower program is made possible thanks to the support of individual donors and grantors. Continued participation in the program for fall 2017 and beyond is contingent upon securing additional funding.

Those interested in supporting this opportunity for girls in the community can contact [email protected]

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.