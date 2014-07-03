Girls Inc. SB Teams Up with ZeeBlu to Create Robust Digital Marketing Campaign

Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara has recently contracted with Santa Barbara digital marketing firm ZeeBlu to create a robust digital marketing campaign that will encompass email, social media and website services.

Chad Ratliffe, CEO and founder of ZeeBlu, said of this partnership, “One of the guiding foundations that drives ZeeBlu is community.”

As a Santa Barbara based digital marketing company, ZeeBlu works with local businesses who have a need to create a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. This appealed to the nonprofit Girls Inc. SB, as it gave it a strong partner to keep it relevant in today’s digital space. In helping Girls Inc.

“The work that Girls Inc. (SB) does right here at home is amazing," Ratliffe said. "Every girl that goes through their program makes Santa Barbara a better place. I couldn’t be more elated to help them succeed in their goals.”

Serving the Santa Barbara community since 1958, Girls Inc. SB has been on the forefront of empowering young girls to become courageous adults. Through research-based educational programs, taught by trained educators, they create an environment in which the girls learn to affect positive change in their lives. By creating opportunities, they help girls to navigate gender and social-bias, ultimately leading to successful academic careers and successful fulfilling lives.

As a local 501(c)(3), Girls Inc. Santa Barbara relies heavily on the munificence of donors. Moving forward, Girls Inc. SB is focused on providing the best experience possible for the girls it serves. Some of these strategies include developing a marketing campaign that includes advertising growth, social media, corporate partnerships and foundation outreach.

Girls Inc. SB’s digital marketing partner, ZeeBlu is initiating its strategy with a brand new website, an email newsletter with community focus, and a social media campaign that connects the nonprofit with its donors, families and volunteers. With these elements in place, Santa Barbara is sure to remain strong, smart and bold for years to come.

— Fred Buckley is a marketing coordinator for ZeeBlu.