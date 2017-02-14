Ana Delgado Awarded $20,000 Girls Inc. Scholarship

Ana Delgado, a member of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, has been selected as a 2017 scholarship winner in the Girls Inc. National Scholar Program.

She is among nine young women around the nation to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and is the most recent of 20 National Scholars to come out of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Delgado and three other 2017 National Scholars have been hand-selected to speak and share their personal stories at the Girls Inc. National Luncheon in New York on March 7, which will honor former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria also was one of only seven affiliates with 2017 Girls Inc. National Scholars at the eighth-grade level. Diana Marquez and Laura Flores were among 10 Girls Inc. members nationally to receive the recognition from a record high pool of 52 eligible applications.

Marquez and Flores each received $500 in scholarships.

The Girls Inc. National Scholars Program selects outstanding young women for exemplifying the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Recipients are role models for other girls who demonstrate a commitment to achieving academically and serving their communities.



“We are beyond proud to see Ana receive this well-deserved award; a recognition that we know is just the beginning for her,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“Ana’s courageous spirit, confidence, and drive to succeed are only a few of the many qualities that make her the role model she is for our younger girls and we know she will continue to inspire us," Juarez said.

"I’m so grateful for all our supporters who make it possible for Girls Inc. to cultivate such strong, smart and bold young women — our future leaders — year after year,” she said.



This year, Girls Inc. awarded 19 high school girls with scholarships for educational expenses at any accredited college or university, from a competitive pool of national applicants. Of the 19 recipients, Delgado, 18, is one of only nine to score the $20,000 scholarship.



“I’m so humbled to be a recipient of the National Scholar award and to know I’ve reached the level of scholastic achievement and aptitude that I have always dreamed of reaching,” Delgado said.

“I grew up at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, and Girls Inc. is the reason I am who I am today. Through their programming I have blossomed into the radiant, confident and well-spoken woman that I am,” she said.

“I don’t have a definite career in mind, but Girls Inc. has inspired my interest in women’s rights and advocating for what I believe in," Delgado said. "I’ve made it my personal mission to be a voice for women and minorities and to remind people that we are all equal and deserving.”

Delgado joins an elite club of 20 young women from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria who have been named National Scholars, including her sister Andrea Delgado, who is now in her senior year at Harvard University.

The Carpinteria affiliate currently ranks fourth of the 85 total affiliates nationwide for the highest number of Large Lucille Miller Wright Scholarship recipients (Scholars, like Delgado, awarded $10,000 or more in funding) to date.

A Carpinteria High School senior, Delgado joined Girls Inc. of Carpinteria when she was in kindergarten.

She went on to join the first cohort of the nonprofit’s Eureka! Program, a five-year college bound program that provides girls with opportunities to develop and explore new skills, to step outside their comfort zones, and to recognize and overcome barriers to their achievement.



At 16, Delgado participated in the Eureka! Program’s inaugural visit to Washington D.C., a trip she credits with giving her a powerful first taste of lobbying for a cause and putting her on a career path toward public policy.

According to Delgado, Girls Inc. was also her home away from home, especially during the toughest of times. When she was a child, her father lost his job in the recession and they lost their home.

The support she received at Girls Inc. made a hard time easier and helped motivate her, in addition to outpouring support from her parents and older sister, to pursue a college degree and career of her choosing.

One of two female finalists for this year’s Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Delgado's accomplishments and activities include band, water polo, choir, Muses, Junior State of America, and Associated Student Body.

While still awaiting college acceptance letters, Delgado hopes to attend Brown University in the fall and study political science with a minor in Latin American studies or media studies.



Since 1993, Girls Inc. has awarded more than $4.6 million in scholarships, making higher education a reality for hundreds of high school girls across the U.S. and Canada. Scholarships are awarded annually and are open to Girls Inc. participants in the 11th and 12th grades.



For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, visit girlsinc-carp.org or call 684-6364.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.