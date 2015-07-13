Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara Seeks New CEO to Help Prepare Women Leaders of the Future

Advice

Basking in the brightness of their recent FIFA Women’s World Cup victory, the U.S. women’s team proved themselves strong, smart and bold before millions of viewers around the world.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, founded in 1958 when the women’s and civil rights movements were first finding their modern voices, part of a national movement of some 90 affiliates with roots dating back to 1864, is an exceptional leadership development asset in the Santa Barbara region.

Girls Inc. recently launched a local, statewide and national search for a new chief executive officer to promote life-changing programs that support the development of strong, smart and bold girls ages 5 to 18, many of whom will become strong, smart and bold adult leaders of the future. Santa Barbara is fortunate indeed to have the business, government and nonprofit communities supporting such an important and worthwhile local endeavor.

We are encouraging leaders with a history of institution-building success to consider the career and community service opportunity of chief executive officer by contacting our national search firm in strict confidence: Rusher Loscavio Fisher Nonprofit Executive Search at [email protected].

— Christi Sulzbach is chair board for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.