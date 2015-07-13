Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara Seeks New CEO to Help Prepare Women Leaders of the Future

By Christi Sulzbach for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | July 13, 2015 | 2:30 p.m.

Basking in the brightness of their recent FIFA Women’s World Cup victory, the U.S. women’s team proved themselves strong, smart and bold before millions of viewers around the world.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, founded in 1958 when the women’s and civil rights movements were first finding their modern voices, part of a national movement of some 90 affiliates with roots dating back to 1864, is an exceptional leadership development asset in the Santa Barbara region.

Girls Inc. recently launched a local, statewide and national search for a new chief executive officer to promote life-changing programs that support the development of strong, smart and bold girls ages 5 to 18, many of whom will become strong, smart and bold adult leaders of the future. Santa Barbara is fortunate indeed to have the business, government and nonprofit communities supporting such an important and worthwhile local endeavor.

We are encouraging leaders with a history of institution-building success to consider the career and community service opportunity of chief executive officer by contacting our national search firm in strict confidence: Rusher Loscavio Fisher Nonprofit Executive Search at [email protected].

— Christi Sulzbach is chair board for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 