Girls Inc. to Hear Former NASA Director

Gretchen W. McClain, former deputy associate administrator for NASA Space Flight and chief director of the International Space Station, will be the speaker at the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara One Hundred Committee Scholarship luncheon Thursday, April 27.

The luncheon will be at Bella Vista Estate in Summerland. Proceeds from the luncheon will help provide financial assistance for area girls to participate in Girls Inc. programming at the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara centers.

The event theme is Inspiring the Next Generation of Girls in STEM.

The theme honors one of the core aspects of Girls Inc. programming, which encourages girls to pursue their curiosities and their educational and career interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, areas where women are still under-represented.

In her nine years at NASA, McClain played a pivotal leadership role in the successful development and launch of the International Space Station Program. For her service, she received the NASA Distinguished Service medal.

“When you have the opportunity to live a dream of a lifetime, it’s my role to help inspire and influence others to follow their passions," McClain said.

"I strongly believe that having a solid foundation of math and science is what will open the many doors in front of you and provide you the critical tools to find solutions. This is what empowered me as a young woman and provided me the strength to accomplish feats I never thought possible,” she said.

McClain is also a business and technology entrepreneur, serving in numerous senior executive positions in both the government and industry starting from a systems engineer.

As the founding president and CEO of Xylem, an S&P 500 company and global water technology company, she oversaw the creation and spin-off of the company from ITT Corp. At ITT, she served as president of ITT Fluid Motion and Control.

She earned a BS in mechanical engineering from University of Utah, and in 2015 received that institution’s Founders Award. She was also inducted into the Utah Technology Council Hall of Fame and is the first woman to receive this honor.

“Gretchen McClain is a game-changer, actively involved in advocating for, and shaping the debate within, the technology, water and environmental spheres and women in STEM,” said Barbara Ben-Hori, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara CEO

“We are fortunate to have a dynamic technology leader of her caliber to speak in support of Girls Inc. and our critical programs and advocacy efforts to increase opportunities for girls and women in STEM fields,” she said.

Individual tickets for Inspiring the Next Generation of Girls in STEM are $225 each and may be reserved by calling 963-4757. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available.

For additional event information visit girlsincsb.org and follow us on social media @girlsincsb.

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.