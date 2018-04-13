Girls Inc.’s One Hundred Committee Event Honors First Responders, Supports Scholarships

The fundraiser also serves as an anniversary celebration of the organization's 60 years in Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. members Alena Potter, left, Lupita Gonzalez and Jasmine Barba helped sell raffle tickets at the gala. Also pictured is center director Anne Kennedy Vierra. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara presented its One Hundred Committee Scholarship Fundraising Event on April 7 at its Goleta center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

The celebration honored and thanked the community’s first responders, many of whom were in attendance. The event also served as an anniversary celebration of Girls Inc.’s 60 years in Santa Barbara. The proceeds — the event consistently has raised more than $200,000 each year — will provide scholarship assistance so that any girl, regardless of her family’s financial situation, can participate in Girls Inc. programs.

“We were not sure what the response would be after the Montecito disasters and our having to reschedule this event,” One Hundred Committee president Stina Hans told Noozhawk. “But the community has been incredibly responsive and generous. We have a full house tonight.”

CEO Barbara Ben-Horin said: “Last year, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara awarded $534,818 in financial assistance to help 443 girls attend Girls Inc.’s after-school and summer camp programs. In 2018, the need for assistance has been even greater because so many parents were out of work following the recent fire and debris-flow disasters. What matters now is family and that our neighbors be safe.”

The keynote speaker was 14-year-old Roz Farfalla, who told the audience, “I was raised by a single mom, and I have attended Girls Inc. since kindergarten. I have been coming here every day for seven years. Girls Inc. changed my life. It has introduced me to many career possibilities. Now I am giving back as a tutor.”

Dedicated 100 Committee members included Elisa Atwill, Lisa Aviani, Paige Beard, Barbara Ben-Horin, Carol Brumberger, Nydia Cardot, Ann Daniel, Ginni Dreier, Mary Hampson, chair Stina Hans, Perri Harcourt, Kathryn Sweeney James, Christy Kelso, Connie Kennelly, June Kjaempe, Maria Long, Carrie Lundquist, Diana MacFarlane, Carol Marsch, Lily Marx, Mary Ellen McCammon, Janet McCann, Eileen Mielko, Val Montgomery, Connie Pearcy, Lynn Pearl, Carole Ridding, Lois Rosen, Leslie Schneiderman, Suzi Schomer, Rhonda Sheakley, Marsha St. Clair, Susan St. John, Sarah Stokes, Teri Suding, Christi Sulzbach, Melody Taft, Nina Terzian, Caroline Thompson, Anne Towbes, Nancy Wall, Carol Scott Wathen and Diane Zipperstein.

Game Changer sponsors included Chad and Ginni Dreier, Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner, Nurture Cottage, Connie and John Pearcy, and Claudette and Jim Roehrig. Other major sponsors included Margo and Jeff Barbakow, the Zegar Family Foundation, Diane McQuarie and Paul Wilson, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sandy Robertson, Anne Towbes, Barbara Ben-Horin, City National Bank, Tracy Jenkins, Christy Kelso, Andrea and Brian Lloyd, Amie Parrish, Silverhorn Jewelers, Christi Sulzbach, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Diane and Steve Zipperstein, and many others.

The event was supported by Lloyd as well as other Girls. Inc. board members, Paige Beard, Aaron Bright, M.D., Carol Brumberger, Ann Daniel, Stina Hans, Deana Hyde, Patricia Jones, Christy Kelso, Nancy Leffert, Ph.D., Joe MacPhee, Betsy Manger, Karen Mims, Amber Ortiz, Connie Pearcy, Claudette Roehrig, Lois Rosen, Sudi Staub, Sarah Stokes, Christi Sulzbach, Caroline Thompson, Meredith Tynes and Diane Zipperstein.

The event helped kick off the organization’s 60th anniversary. In 1958, the Girls Club of Santa Barbara was incorporated as a nonprofit organization to help girls become good wives, mothers, homemakers and citizens, and served 280 girls a year, ages 6 to 16. Today, Girls Inc.’s mission is to “inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

First responders in attendance and honored at the Girls Inc. celebration were:

» Capt. Cindy Pontes, California Highway Patrol

» Kelly Hoover, public information officer, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Beth Farnsworth, reporter/anchor, KEYT News Channel 3

» Mona Miyasato, CEO, County of Santa Barbara

» Terri Maus Nisich, assistant CEO, County of Santa Barbara

» Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT, chief quality care and strategy officer/public information officer, Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness

» Marylinda Arroyo, lieutenant, Community/Support Services, City of Santa Barbara Police Department

» Katie Voice, American Sign Language interpreter

» Simone Rivadeneira, Spanish to English interpreter

» Diane Gabriel, district manager, Montecito Sanitary District 969

» Dr. Van Do Reynoso, director of public health, County of Santa Barbara

» Charity Dean, M.D., MPH, health officer, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue:

» Joe MacPhee

» Kerrie Valdiviezo, incident commander

» Kelly Patterson, incident commander

» Jim Frank, incident commander

» Jill and Mark Hall

» Juanita Smith

» Tracee Walker

The Santa Barbara organization, one of 81 Girls Inc. affiliates in the United States, believes every girl deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy, educated and independent. In 2017, the Santa Barbara affiliate served nearly 1,400 girls ages 5 to 18 through after-school and summer camp programs, a teen center and a recreational to competitive-level gymnastics program.

