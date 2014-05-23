Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Adds Triathlon Training Camp to Summer Program

By Melissa Dase for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | May 23, 2014 | 10:57 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara has added a new Triathlon Training Camp to its summer program, an opportunity for girls ages 7 to 14 to be coached through participation in a triathlon, while developing running, cycling and swimming skills in a supportive, girls-only environment.

Inspired by their selection as the Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Triathlon fundraising beneficiary of the 2014 Santa Barbara Triathlon, Girls Inc. created this camp to provide girls with a new path to gain self confidence, expand their base of experiences, and receive swim, bike and run instruction that will give them a healthy foundation for life, while they learn about a sport that is growing in popularity.

Experienced coaches and collegiate athlete mentors will provide training over 10 weeks in running form, swim instruction, cycling agility and safety, as well as triathlon strategy and skills.

The camp is designed to accommodate girls at all ability levels, and will be available to all income levels through the Girls Inc. scholarship program, and thanks to the support of Girls Inc. community partners, including: Joe Coito, race director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, SBbike.org, Jill Gass and B4T9.

Families and members of the community are invited to get involved with this program through participation, support or sponsorship.

For over 150 years nationally, and 55 years locally, Girls Inc. has developed and delivered research-based informal education programs for girls ages 41/2 to 18 years in an all-girl environment, that address important areas including math, science, and technology, media literacy, economic literacy, adolescent health, violence prevention, and sports participation, to prepare girls to lead successful, independent, and fulfilling lives.

To learn more about Girls Inc. and the Triathlon Training Camp, please call 805.963.4757 x13, email [email protected] or click here.

— Melissa Dase is a community relations coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

