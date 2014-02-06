Girls Inc. Finishes First in Voting to Become Beneficiary of Santa Barbara Triathlon

The Santa Barbara Triathlon not only brings a world-class event right to our own backyard, but it includes a vitally important fundraising component for a local charity.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Triathlon sets a fundraising goal of $50,000 for the selected nonprofit. Since 2002, this special fundraising effort has raised an impressive $467,000 for local charities.

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, Montecito Bank & Trust has the honor of selecting the yearly nonprofit beneficiary. For the fourth consecutive year, however, Montecito Bank & Trust has instead invited the public to cast their votes to determine who the lucky nonprofit will be.

Six deserving organizations campaigned for votes this year, and after more than three months of voting, Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria received the most support, making them the official beneficiary of the 2014 Santa Barbara Triathlon.

They captured more than 35 percent of the total votes, and saw plenty of vocal supporters spreading the word on social media, as did the rest of the nonprofits in the running. Thanks to the campaign efforts, more than 7,000 total votes were cast through the triathlon voting page on Montecito Bank & Trust’s website.

The six nonprofit organizations eligible were Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Just Communities, Sarah House, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), and Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

“Girls Inc. inspires such a diversity of dedicated supporters and volunteers that work together on behalf of an important cause: providing an environment where young girls are encouraged and supported to grow into strong, smart, and bold young women," Montecito Bank & Trust President/CEO Janet Garufis said. "All six of these nonprofits provide such important services for our communities, and their passionate Santa Barbara and Ventura County supporters truly reaffirm that. We are looking forward to working with Girls Inc. and Santa Barbara Triathlon Race Director Joe Coito to put together another great event next year.”

Click here to learn more about the Santa Barbara Triathlon and Girls Inc.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2012 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 27 times in its 38-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is a marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.