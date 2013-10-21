Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:26 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Joins Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP Consortium

By Victoria Juarez for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | October 21, 2013 | 11:14 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold, has joined Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP, a consortium that facilitates access to post-secondary educational opportunities for low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students.

Cal-SOAP brings together 14 distinct partners — school districts, public and private colleges and universities, community-based organizations and private-sector institutions — to focus regional higher education outreach efforts and minimize the duplication of services.

The Cal-SOAP consortium provides advising, tutoring, parent outreach and college awareness workshops for students and their families.

"Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP continually works towards helping those students with the greatest needs continue their educational journey past high school," Cal-SOAP Project Director Ismael Ulloa said. "I believe with the addition of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, we are a stronger consortium and are better able to achieve our goal."

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves girls ages 5 to 18 by providing hands-on and exploratory learning opportunities that develop the essential skills they need for college, career and life success. Its  award-winning Eureka! program, for example, introduces first-generation college students to STEM fields and the university as well as future career opportunities. Participants spend two summers on the UC Santa Barbara campus preparing for a paid internship in year three. The fourth and fifth years of Eureka! focus on grades, SAT prep, scholarships, financial aid, college applications and community service.

“Programs like Eureka! help build a more vibrant community,” Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Executive Director Victoria Juarez said. “Our new partnership with the Cal-SOAP consortium is an excellent opportunity to maximize our commitment to expanding post-secondary educational opportunities for the young women of Carpinteria.”

She adds that membership in the consortium will enable Girls Inc. of Carpinteria “to further our mission to create and sustain a college-going culture for girls and their families.”

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 