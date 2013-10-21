Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Joins Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP Consortium

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold, has joined Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP, a consortium that facilitates access to post-secondary educational opportunities for low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students.

Cal-SOAP brings together 14 distinct partners — school districts, public and private colleges and universities, community-based organizations and private-sector institutions — to focus regional higher education outreach efforts and minimize the duplication of services.

The Cal-SOAP consortium provides advising, tutoring, parent outreach and college awareness workshops for students and their families.

"Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP continually works towards helping those students with the greatest needs continue their educational journey past high school," Cal-SOAP Project Director Ismael Ulloa said. "I believe with the addition of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, we are a stronger consortium and are better able to achieve our goal."

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves girls ages 5 to 18 by providing hands-on and exploratory learning opportunities that develop the essential skills they need for college, career and life success. Its award-winning Eureka! program, for example, introduces first-generation college students to STEM fields and the university as well as future career opportunities. Participants spend two summers on the UC Santa Barbara campus preparing for a paid internship in year three. The fourth and fifth years of Eureka! focus on grades, SAT prep, scholarships, financial aid, college applications and community service.

“Programs like Eureka! help build a more vibrant community,” Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Executive Director Victoria Juarez said. “Our new partnership with the Cal-SOAP consortium is an excellent opportunity to maximize our commitment to expanding post-secondary educational opportunities for the young women of Carpinteria.”

She adds that membership in the consortium will enable Girls Inc. of Carpinteria “to further our mission to create and sustain a college-going culture for girls and their families.”

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.