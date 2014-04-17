Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Launches Eureka! Summer Externship Program

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has launched its Eureka! summer externship program, and community members are invited to participate in hosting an extern over four weeks this summer.

Eureka! is a five-year, college-bound program that encourages girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math. In the third year, Eurekans are offered an externship, paid for through Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is currently seeking business professionals who are interested in sponsoring an extern to support, mentor and encourage her as she navigates the work world for the first time. Participating sponsors are asked to contribute a scholarship of $500 at the close of the externship to be used for qualified academic expenses.

Externs will be paired with businesses throughout Santa Barbara County for an experiential work opportunity.

The extern will work 80 hours over four weeks in July beginning June 30 and culminating on July 24. Sponsorship applications are being accepted and are due by May 9.

Eureka! is designed to enable girls to recognize and overcome barriers to their achievement by providing them with opportunities to explore and develop skills, knowledge and attitudes they need to live and succeed in an inequitable world. Through job readiness training, work experience and Eureka! programming, these teens will be better prepared to engage in an increasingly competitive job market.

— Kayla Cherland is the Eureka! Externship coordinator for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.