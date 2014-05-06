Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:48 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

College Student with Asperger’s to Speak at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Women of Inspiration Luncheon

By Daniella Elghanayan for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | May 6, 2014 | 9:58 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 19 at 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

 

Alix Generous
Alix Generous

Alix Generous, a 21-year-old college student with Asperger’s who exemplifies the Girls Inc. mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Misdiagnosed as a child, Generous went through much of her childhood seeking answers until she found the right kind of help that enabled her to flourish. At her young age, she has already gone on to present her scientific work to the United Nations, give an inspirational TED Talk about her triumphs and travel the world.

Generous is pursuing a degree in neuroscience and works to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while advocating on behalf of women, youth and mentally diverse individuals in science.

“Through our programs, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria provides a support system for young women to help them achieve personal success and self-sufficiency,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Alix is a tremendous role model for not only women but also people who are living with challenges. She is a true star and her story proves that when we invest in our youth, we enable them to do big things — and in turn, the community is stronger for it.”

The fundraiser luncheon will celebrate four honorees with deep roots in community involvement and service, who have proven to be role models for young women throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond: Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, a collective volunteer donor group that enables women to combine their charitable dollars to provide significant grants; Cynder Sinclair, a nonprofit leader and current CEO of Nonprofit Kinect with more than four decades work in the sector; and Rebecca Costa Smith and Lindsey Connelly, founders of Destined for Grace, an organization that provides aid and educational opportunities to children in Haiti.

Two Girls Inc. of Carpinteria participants, Ana Delgado and Maria Zamora, will emcee the luncheon and present awards to this year’s honorees.

“The Women’s Fund, Cynder, Rebecca and Lindsey are all shining examples of the power each of us has to positively impact society when we commit ourselves to improving the lives of those around us,” Juarez said. “The tradition of honoring inspirational women at this annual luncheon reminds us that we can all make a difference and take action.”

Tickets to the Women of Inspiration luncheon are $75 and will support the mission of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to cultivate confident, successful girls through programs including the Eureka! college-bound program. Eureka! encourages young women to explore STEM fields and prepares them to engage in an increasingly competitive job market.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 700 girls ages 5 to 18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

For information about the Women of Inspiration luncheon or to purchase tickets, please call 805.684.6364 or email [email protected].

— Daniella Elghanayan represents Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 