College Student with Asperger’s to Speak at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Women of Inspiration Luncheon

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 19 at 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

Alix Generous, a 21-year-old college student with Asperger’s who exemplifies the Girls Inc. mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Misdiagnosed as a child, Generous went through much of her childhood seeking answers until she found the right kind of help that enabled her to flourish. At her young age, she has already gone on to present her scientific work to the United Nations, give an inspirational TED Talk about her triumphs and travel the world.

Generous is pursuing a degree in neuroscience and works to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while advocating on behalf of women, youth and mentally diverse individuals in science.

“Through our programs, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria provides a support system for young women to help them achieve personal success and self-sufficiency,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Alix is a tremendous role model for not only women but also people who are living with challenges. She is a true star and her story proves that when we invest in our youth, we enable them to do big things — and in turn, the community is stronger for it.”

The fundraiser luncheon will celebrate four honorees with deep roots in community involvement and service, who have proven to be role models for young women throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond: Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, a collective volunteer donor group that enables women to combine their charitable dollars to provide significant grants; Cynder Sinclair, a nonprofit leader and current CEO of Nonprofit Kinect with more than four decades work in the sector; and Rebecca Costa Smith and Lindsey Connelly, founders of Destined for Grace, an organization that provides aid and educational opportunities to children in Haiti.

Two Girls Inc. of Carpinteria participants, Ana Delgado and Maria Zamora, will emcee the luncheon and present awards to this year’s honorees.

“The Women’s Fund, Cynder, Rebecca and Lindsey are all shining examples of the power each of us has to positively impact society when we commit ourselves to improving the lives of those around us,” Juarez said. “The tradition of honoring inspirational women at this annual luncheon reminds us that we can all make a difference and take action.”

Tickets to the Women of Inspiration luncheon are $75 and will support the mission of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to cultivate confident, successful girls through programs including the Eureka! college-bound program. Eureka! encourages young women to explore STEM fields and prepares them to engage in an increasingly competitive job market.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 700 girls ages 5 to 18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

For information about the Women of Inspiration luncheon or to purchase tickets, please call 805.684.6364 or email [email protected].

— Daniella Elghanayan represents Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.