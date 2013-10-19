Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Fetes Lucy and Joe Overgaag at Evening in Bloom

Annual benefit blossoms at Westerlay Orchids, celebrates two of the nonprofit's most loyal supporters

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | October 19, 2013 | 8:33 p.m.

Who: An Evening in Bloom

What: A benefit for Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria

A beautiful full moon and warm weather greeted guests at Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria on Saturday night for a fundraiser titled "An Evening in Bloom," benefiting Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria and honoring longtime supporters Lucy and Joe Overgaag.

The Overgaags were honored to be longtime supporters for the organization that gives so much to local girls, planting a seed for their future growth.

“It’s so nice to have Girls Inc. give them chances and open their horizons for that they can do. It’s really important to see the girls flourish and I’m so impressed always,” Lucy Overgaag told Noozhawk. “And when they’ve grown up and they go to college, it’s amazing, it’s great, it gives me goose bumps.”

This year’s co-chairwomen for the event were Stefanie Herrington, a volunteer and estate planning attorney at Bartlett & Herrington, and Michelle Perry, a Girls Inc. alumna who was recognized as a Woman of Inspiration in 2010, and has since graduated from Pepperdine University with an MBA and now works at Merrill Lynch.

The unique setting included a red carpet entrance and was followed by a cocktail reception, dinner and live auction with dancing to The Rincons later in the evening.

A unique array of live auction items included a commissioned painting by artist John Wullbrandt, a lively party for 30 people at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club with music by The Rincons, diamond necklace by Bryant and Sons, and a Riviera estate weekend with prepared dinner and sweeping ocean views.

The event raised more than $50,000 for the organization from 300 guests who took in the charming setting among long rows of beautiful orchids.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold, and seeks to empower girls and women to achieve personal, social, economic and political success by providing programs in science, math and technology, college and careers, leadership and more, for girls ages 6 to 18 years old.

The extensive programs offered by Girls Inc. include the After School Enrichment, Teen and Middle School Mentoring, Athletics, Eureka! (STEM), Operation SMART (Science, Math And Relevant Technology), Garden and Healthy Eating, and Literacy and Math Programs.

The organization provides cultural arts programs that expand young minds to explore performance, music and writing for teen and middle school-age girls. Healthy lifestyles and relationships are fostered in a setting that encourages engagement in business, athletics, arts and self-reliance in varied skills, including computers, science and history. Each of these unique programs provides a path for future leaders and enhances self-esteem to make responsible decisions.

“What we’re learning at Girls Inc. is that what we’re doing is not only making an impact here and now but it’s making an impact on the future and we think about the girls who have come through who have come through Girls Inc. and where they are now with two at an Ivy League college. It’s just amazing,” Juarez said. “And we know that these girls are going to go on to do great things not only in our community and the nation but around the world.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria graciously thanks the 2013 An Evening in Bloom sponsors, including:

» Title sponsor: Michael Armand Hammer

» Bar sponsor: Ever-Bloom

» Red carpet sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust

» Orchid sponsors: Maryan and Richard Schall, Nini and Peter Seaman, and Annie and Tony Thomas

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria — strong, smart and bold — at Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)
