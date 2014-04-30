Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara Celebrating Girls Inc. Week

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara will celebrate Girls Inc. Week from May 5-9, inspiring all girls to be Strong, Smart, and Bold.

All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the lives of girls in our local community at City Council meetings for the proclamation of Girls Inc Week — Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. May 6 and in Goleta at 1:30 p.m. May 6. Additionally, all are invited to honor the Girls Inc. spirit by wearing red from May 5-9.

For over 150 years nationally and 55 years locally, Girls Inc. has provided vital and innovative programs to girls ages 5 to 18 years, to help them confront societal messages about their value and potential; prepare them to take risks; master physical, intellectual, and emotional challenges; and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

Girls Inc. asserts that girls have the right to:

» Be themselves and to resist gender stereotypes.

» Express themselves with originality and enthusiasm.

» Take risks, to strive freely and to take pride in success.

» Accept and appreciate their bodies.

» Have confidence in themselves and to be safe in the world.

» Prepare for interesting work and economic independence.

Members of the public are welcome to visit either of our Girls Inc. centers in Santa Barbara or Goleta. To learn more about our award-winning programs and how you can help inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold, please call 805.963.4757 x10, email [email protected] or click here.

— Melissa Dase is a community relations coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.