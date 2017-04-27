Girls Lacrosse League Kicks Off Its Inaugural Season

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Association celebrated its opening day this past Saturday at San Marcos High School.

Eight teams in 10-under and 12-under age divisions are playing in the fledgling league. The opening day consisted of jamboree-style full field scrimmages. For most girls it was their first time playing in a game after three weeks of practicing.

Former UCSB coach Paul Ramsey is President & Founder of the SBGLA while Montecito resident Robert Ball is Vice-President. Jen Loomer of Santa Barbara rounds out the small Board of Directors. The league is a long-time coming as fellow organization SBLA has run boys leagues since 2010. Previously the SBGLA ran a day-care style after-school program in 2015 and 2016 that was successful for that introductory style.

The SBGLA coaching staff is an impressive list of former college and high school coaches with some local college and high school players in the mix.

Says Ramsey, “We’re taking a slightly different approach and we’re not asking parents to coach or referee unless they volunteer for it on their own.”

“We have so many experienced coaches who grew up playing lacrosse all over the country that I sometimes pinch myself to make sure I’m awake when I walk up at practice and see some great drill one of them is running. It’s fun for the girls but the technical aspect is also top-notch.”

Games are Saturday mornings at the San Marcos stadium. All 10U games are at 8:30 a.m. and all 12U games are at 10.

The SBGLA website is www.sbgla.org.​