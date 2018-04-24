Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Girls Rock Out at Santa Barbara Summer Camp

The nonprofit Girls Rock SB! empowers the budding stars to express themselves through music

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 21, 2013 | 8:49 p.m.

“I am enough,” reads a homemade banner placed on the Adams Elementary School auditorium stage. Twinkle lights line the edges of the banner and set the stage for the young rock stars of Girls Rock SB! summer camp.

Girls Rock SB! is a nonprofit organization that has made history this summer by hosting the first rock camp for girls in Santa Barbara.

Director and founder Jen Baron said Girls Rock SB! is the first nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara that works exclusively toward the empowerment of young girls. Baron, a local musician, has worked tirelessly to make the summer camp happen.

“I’m dreaming big here, as big as I can because that’s what we are going to be teaching these girls. I want them to reach for the moon!” she wrote in a blogpost from last September.

After months of planning, which included designing a website, writing grants, gathering music teachers and volunteers, and designing branding, Girls Rock SB! has come to life.

Last week, the first summer camp session was filled with music lessons and band practice, as well as other activities, such as zine-making, self-defense and rock yoga for their first round of campers.

At the end of each session, the girls perform a showcase of their work during the week. The first part of the “I Am Enough” Summer Showcase was attended by the families of the campers and members of the community.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Baron said of the bands.

Camp No. 2 is now in session, and there are openings available for the third and fourth weeks of camp, with the possibility of adding another week.

To see more of the work of these girls, stop by the “I Am Enough” Summer Showcase at Adam Elementary at 6 p.m. June 28. Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go toward the Girls Rock SB! after-school programs.

Click here for more information about Girls Rock SB!

Noozhawk intern Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook

Girls Rock SB
All of the instruments for the Girls Rock SB! summer camp are donated by local businesses and organizations. (Frankie Victoria / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 