Girls Rock SB! Drums Up New After-School Program for Girls

Founder Jen Baron donates proceeds of her new album to benefit program offering lessons on music, bands and a whole lot more

After a successful summer working with 128 local girls at Rock Camp, Girls Rock SB! has announced its first after-school program, to begin Sept. 10.

The Runaways After-School Program, named after the infamous all-girls rock band led by Joan Jett, is an eight-week program through which girls take music lessons in either guitar, bass, drums, vocals or keyboard; form bands and write collaborative songs; and participate in workshops about music, self-expression, body image and other social issues. At the end of the program, the girls perform with their bands in a live showcase for family and friends.

With the introduction of the program to the community, Girls Rock SB! hopes to continue to empower young girls, fostering an interest in music and developing self-confidence. Girls Rock SB! is also partnering with Transition House to give girls in need the chance to rock out.

While the program is filling up quickly, founder Jen Baron admits it had a shaky start. After being turned down for funding from various grants, Baron thought about canceling the program all-together.

"Then I decided to get creative," she wrote on the Girls Rock SB! Facebook page on Aug. 5, before announcing a fundraising goal of $2,000 for The Runaways After-School Program in order to provide 10 scholarships to Transition House girls to participate in the program.

Baron, a gifted musician herself, is donating all proceeds of her album, Beautiful Mistake, to the program.

"Girls Rock is my baby," she said. "There is a deep need for this kind of program in Santa Barbara and I am continuing to fight for it."

Click here for more information on The Runaways After-School Program, or call 805.861.8128.

