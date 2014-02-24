Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Girls Rock SB! to Host ‘Rock the House’ Student Showcase at SOhO

By Jen Baron for Girls Rock SB! | February 24, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

Girls Rock SB! will host a concert titled “Rock the House” on March 12 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The participants of GRSB’s winter After School and Amplify programs, including special guests Jamey Geston, Adele Shraiman and “Brandi Rose” Lentini, will showcase all they’ve learned during their eight-week session, performing their own original songs for a rocking night of fun.

The Girls Rock After School and Amplify programs are eight-week sessions for girls in first through 12th grades to learn how to play instruments and form bands to write and perform their own original songs. Girls also attend workshops geared towards healthy self-expression and self-confidence, including Music Herstory, Zine & Comic Making, Healthy Relationships, and Breakdancing.

For the first time in GRSP history, participants in the winter session get to record their songs in the Notes 4 Notes MusicBox Studios.

The final showcase will begin at 6 p.m., and tickets cost $10. GRSB recommends that family, friends and fans join the organization for dinner before the show, as tickets and seats will likely sell out quickly. For dinner reservations and additional information, call SOhO at 805.962.7776.

Girls Rock SB! is a nonprofit organization that empowers young women through music education and creation. The Girls Rock after-school and summer-camp programs provide a welcoming environment for girls ages 6 to 17 to learn instruments, write songs and rock out on stage; no previous music experience is necessary, and all musical instruments are provided by GRSB. The organization promotes self-esteem and team-building and leadership skills in young women.

— Jen Baron represents Girls Rock SB!

