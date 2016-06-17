Girls Volleyball, Boys Water Polo, Girls Tennis Teams Learn New CIF Playoff Divisions

In the CIF-Southern Section’s restructured divisional playoff system for Fall sports, three San Marcos teams were placed in the highest division.

The Royals are in Division 1 in boys water polo, girls tennis and girls volleyball in the divisional breakdown of school programs that was based on a power-points formula. The formula included playoff performance and strength of schedule over the last two years.

The divisions were released Friday.

Santa Barbara High was put in Division 1 in boys water polo and girls tennis, and the Dos Pueblos girls tennis team was ranked at the top level.

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team will play in Division 2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL DIVISIONS

BOYS WATER POLO DIVISIONS

GIRLS TENNIS DIVISIONS

In girls volleyball, Santa Barbara is in Division 2 and Dos Pueblos in Division 3.

Laguna Blanca, which won the CIF-SS Division 4AA girls volleyball title and finished runner-up in the CIF State Finals, was placed in Division 6 with St. Joseph and Santa Ynez.

There are 10 divisions in girls volleyball, seven in boys water polo and five in girls tennis.

Here are the county teams and their divisions for girls volleyball: San Marcos (Division 1), Santa Barbara (Division 2); Dos Pueblos (Division 3); Righetti, Pioneer Valley (Division 5);, St. Joseph, Santa Ynez, Laguna Blanca (Division 6); Lompoc, Santa Maria (Division 7); Cabrillo, Cate, Providence, Dunn (Division 8); Midland, Bishop Diego, Carpinteria (Division 9); Garden Street Academy (Division 10).

Boys water polo: San Marcos, Santa Barbara (Division 1); Dos Pueblos (Division 2); Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Cate, Lompoc, Santa Ynez (Division 5); Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, St. Joseph (Division 7).

Girls tennis: Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos (Division 1); Cate, Santa Ynez, Orcutt Academy (Division 2); Carpinteria, St. Joseph, Cabrillo, Lompoc, Righetti (Division 3); Santa Maria (Division 4); Laguna Blanca, Bishop Diego (Division 5).

The divisions are subject to change based on new or missing data provided by member schools.

