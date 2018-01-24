Girls Water Polo Tournament of Champions Features 15 Top-20 Teams in CIF-SS

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos moves into a tie for No. 1 Ranking in Division 1

Thanks to the round-the-clock work by Caltrans to get Highway 101 reopened and the coaches who shuffled schedules to bring their teams back to Santa Barbara, the girls water polo Tournament of Champions is on for this weekend at Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

The tournament, originally scheduled for Jan. 11-13, was postponed because of the devastating mudslides and flooding in Montecito and the closure of the 101.

Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh has assembled a 20-team tournament, as only four teams from the original field were unable to attend. Fifteen of the teams are ranked in the top 20 of the combined CIF-SS Division 1-2 poll.

Dos Pueblos, Mater Dei, Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos top the four groups of tournament participants. DP and Mater Dei share the CIF-SS No. 1-ranking with Laguna Beach. Mater Dei recently ended Laguna Beach’s 44-game win streak. Corona del Mar is No. 4 and Los Alamitos No. 5 in the poll.

There will be play-in games on Thursday for the fourth spot in each group

The full tournament begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. Games will run every hour through 7:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos opens against Cathedral Catholic at Elings Aquatic Center at 12:30 p.m., and the host Dons play Orange Lutheran at 12:30 p.m. San Marcos plays Los Osos at 2:30 at SBHS.

The semifinals are Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center at 10:10 and 11:15 a.m., and the championship is at 4:40 p.m.

The tournament breakdown:

Group A: Dos Pueblos, Santa Margarita, Cathedral Catholic, Agoura, El Toro

Group B: Mater Dei, San Marcos, Los Osos, The Bishop’s, Corona-Santiago

Group C: Corona del Mar, Orange Lutheran, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Murrieta Valley

Group D: Los Alamitos, Foothill, San Clemente, La Canada, Royal

Play-in games: Agoura-El Toro; Arroyo Grande vs. Murrieta Valley; The Bishop’s-Santiago; La Cañada-Royal

CIF-SS DIVISION 1 & 2 RANKINGS

T1 Dos Pueblos

T1 Laguna Beach

T1 Mater Dei

4 Corona del Mar

5 Los Alamitos

6 Foothill

7 Orange Lutheran

8 San Marcos

9 Santa Margarita

10 Santa Barbara

11 Newport Harbor

12 Schurr

13 Huntington Beach

14 Los Osos

15 San Clemente

16 La Cañada

17 Agoura

18 ML King

19 Arroyo Grande

20 Murrieta Valley

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.