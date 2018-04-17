Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Girls Who Code Club Linking With Adams Students

Mentoring program explores computer science

Girls Who Code club members work with students at Adams Elementary. (Courtesy photo)
By Daisy Moschitto for Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy | April 17, 2018 | 2:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy’s (CSA) Girls Who Code (GWC) club is hosting four afterschool computer science meetings for Adams Elementary School students.

The sessions will be 3-4:30 p.m. Mondays, April 9-30, with the goal of mentoring the elementary school students in exploring computer science and learning to code.

According to Microsoft’s recent research in Closing the Gender Gap, “Girls who participate in STEM clubs and activities outside of school are more likely to say they will pursue STEM subjects later in their education.”

Having inspiring role models and providing encouragement and hands-on experience are essential to girls choosing STEM careers. Those are the things the CSA students are providing.

“[The CSA student mentors] are incredibly professional and mature in working with the [Adams] students ... they are naturals and make it look easy,” said Sean Federbusch, design teacher at Adams.

The students also are working to fulfill the singular mission of the Girls Who Code organization: To close the gender gap in technology.

The CSA is designed to introduce as many students as possible to computer science and demonstrate its relevance to their career field. For more information about CSA's outreach programs or how to get involved, email [email protected]

— Daisy Moschitto for Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy.

 

