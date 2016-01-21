Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Girls Who Code Launches New Club in Santa Barbara County at Goleta Valley Junior High School

Girls Who Code Goleta and Santa Barbara Founding Team: Coder Jana Georgieva, Lead Coder Megan Handley (both seniors in Dos Pueblos High School Engineering Academy), Student Ambassador and 7th grade student at Providence Hall Chloe Harrah, Club Leader Caroline Harrah and Paula Cassin, club advisor, volunteer and parent ambassador at Goleta Valley Junior High School.
By Caroline Harrah for Girls Who Code Goleta and Santa Barbara | January 21, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Girls Who Code Goleta and Santa Barbara under the auspices of Girls Who Code ​— a national nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology — announced Jan. 13, 2016, the launch of its first Club in the Santa Barbara area.  

An informational meeting was held at Goleta Valley Junior High School Monday, Jan. 11, where a dozen girls from Goleta Valley- and Santa Barbara-area schools were invited to learn more about this free, immersive, world-class curriculum and engaging community.

Ongoing Girls Who Code Club meetings will take place beginning Monday, Jan. 25 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Goleta Valley Junior High School and every Monday (except school holidays) for the remainder of the school year. A summer immersion program is also being planned.

Girls Who Code Club Leader Caroline Harrah said, “As a mother of a junior high school girl, I could easily see how girls my daughter’s age might come to believe that engineering and computing is ‘for boys.’ After all, most technology and engineering classes and other after-school programs involving LEGOs, computing and robotics, for example, are dominated by boys. I didn’t want my daughter and her friends to be discouraged by the disparity.”

Student Ambassador Chloe Harrah said, “I’ve always loved technology and creating with LEGOs. One day, I hope to become a product engineer. Through Girls Who Code, I can do what I love with my friends while making new friends who share my interests.”

The Girls Who Code Clubs Program is an afterschool program for girls in sixth grade through high school interested in learning computer science in a collaborative, engaging and intensive manner.

At the Goleta Valley Junior High School campus, instruction will be led by Dos Pueblos high school seniors and Engineering Academy students, Megan Handley and Jana Georgieva.

Students will be exposed to topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and video game development to mobile application development.

The program contains three levels of difficulty, each of which contains 40 hours of material. In total, the curriculum is over 120 hours.

Importantly, and thanks to the generosity of area sponsors and volunteers, the program is free to all area girls.

For more information about Girls Who Code at the Goleta Valley Junior High School campus or to start a Girls Who Code on your campus or nonprofit site, please contact Caroline Harrah at 805.259.9379 or [email protected]. Information can also be found on Facebook.

Goleta Valley Junior High School is located at 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta.

— Caroline Harrah is the club leader of Girls Who Code Goleta and Santa Barbara.

 
