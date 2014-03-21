GirlsRock Santa Barbara Stages Benefit Concert at Marjorie Luke Theatre

GirlsRock Santa Barbara will be taking the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara by storm on Saturday night with an entertainment-filled benefit concert.

The performance, called “Push,” is all in the name of empowering girls through music.

The local nonprofit runs after-school activities and summer camps where girls learn to play an instrument, form a band with their peers and collaborate to create music together.

Musician Jen Baron, founder and director, explains that the name “Push” was chosen because the GirlsRock program is “about pushing the limits of what is possible."

The event will showcase a song titled “Stand Up,” which was written by a group called The Nameless that formed in the GirlsRock Santa Barbara Junior High program, Baron says.

A variety of other performers will also take the stage, including acts from aerial ballet to spoken word poetry.

Participating dance groups include Ventura’s Airealistic Circus and Flying School, the Montecito School of Ballet, Nebula Dance Lab, Luminario Ballet, Fusion Dance Company, Invertigo Dance Theatre and Studio B Dance.

Bands on the bill range from singer/songwriters like Jamey Geston, Brandi Letini, Kate Graves and Sophie Rose to full-on bands like Stolen Thunder, Bear and Anchor and The Fire Department. Santa Barbara dancers Robin Bisio and Kaita Lepore will also perform, according to Baron.

The proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will go directly toward supporting GirlsRock. Click here to purchase tickets.

Notable items to be auctioned include a Gibson Les Paul guitar donated by the Gibson Foundation and a one-hour songwriting lesson from Glen Phillips.

“Our program is one of the biggest and most important programs coming out of Santa Barbara today,” Baron said. “In only nine months, we have had 300 girls go through our program, and I anticipate hitting 500 at the one-year mark. That is huge.

"While we have so much interest, we really need funding and community support.”

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 E. Cota St.

