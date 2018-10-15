GirlsToo Campaign Launches on Anniversary of #MeToo

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announced the launch of a new national campaign called #GirlsToo today, on the one-year anniversary of the date when the #MeToo hashtag went viral and exploded into American culture.

The campaign will raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault in the lives of youth, particularly girls, with actions aimed at addressing the norms and stereotypes that fuel these behaviors.

Alarmingly, 7 in 10 girls are sexually harassed by the time they leave high school. A recently released survey of young girls ages 14-19 found that 3 in 4 girls feel unsafe at least once and while. The majority also said they hear boys making sexual comments at least several times a week.

“Sexual harassment and violence is an epidemic facing adults, but the problem starts at a much younger age,” said Barbara Ben-Horin, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. “The #GirlsToo campaign will focus on building a culture of respect for girls today and generations to come.”

Locally, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria are encouraging youth, adults and leaders to take the #GirlsToo pledge at girlstoo.girlsinc.org and be advocates for a more equitable society that values and promotes the dignity of girls and all young people.

In addition, the campaign will also provide resources for girls, boys, parents and educators about how to discuss these issues and make changes in their lives and communities.

“The deeply entrenched norms about gender and identity first begin to take hold in early adolescence,” said Christia Spears Brown, a developmental psychologist and professor at the University of Kentucky.

“These norms help to perpetuate the perception of women as sexualized objects and have harmful and lasting impacts for girls in particular,” she said.

From an early age, young people receive limiting and harmful messages about how girls and boys should behave and be treated, which creates an imbalance of power that disproportionately affects girls of color, LGBTQ+ youth, girls with disabilities and girls from low-income communities.

These norms and stereotypes follow them into adulthood and perpetuate attitudes and behaviors that can harm young girls and women alike.

Girls Inc. believes we must unite to shift deeply entrenched norms, stop the sexual harassment and violence that girls face, and create a healthier, safer culture for all young people.

Changing norms around sexual violence is possible, but it requires participation and commitment from everyone. There are concrete, tangible actions individuals can take to make a positive difference and create a culture of respect for girls and all young people, such as:



Reflect - Reflect on your own biases and challenge gender stereotypes

Educate - Educate youth about healthy relationships and consent

Support - Support and believe survivors who come forward

Promote - Promote policies and practices that foster a safe school climate

Encourage - Encourage youth leadership and involvement in change

Call Out - Call out words and actions that demean women and girls

Take Action - Be an “upstander” and intervene to prevent harm



Girls Inc., along with its powerful network of girls and partners, will champion this change in the communities they serve and put forward solutions to prevent sexual harassment and violence and promote respect for girls.

“The best way to foster a community that’s rooted in respect is by making it a daily practice in our homes, schools and neighborhoods,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“When we treat each other with respect and teach our youth to do the same, we can achieve the type of culture change that significantly improves the lives of young people today and tomorrow,” she said.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.