Girsh Park Breaks Ground on Fieldhouse

The Foundation for Girsh Park is very excited to announce the groundbreaking of Phase I of the Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign.

Fields Forever 3 will build a very important fieldhouse to support the 4,000-plus families in our youth sports programs who use Elings Fields at Girsh Park.

Phase I will build a fieldhouse with much-needed restrooms, storage, proper ADA sidewalks, major drainage improvements, utility upgrades and the out-of-date playground will be replaced. The restrooms are vitally important for programs such as Dos Pueblos Little League and AYSO Region 122. Most of all, children of special-needs in the adaptive sports programs desperately need accessible restrooms to make their experience more pleasant when they come out to play ball. These programs include DP Challengers, AYSO’s VIP Program, Challengers Flag Football as well as Special Olympics soccer tournaments.

Ryan Harrington, Girsh Park’s executive director, said, “Operating this facility without proper restrooms for the last 15 years has been a challenge for our programs. It is the most basic need for a facility like this, and we will finally have a facility that will properly serve the needs of our users.”

Over the years, MarBorg Industries has been very generous by donating the use of portable toilets and an ADA restroom trailer.

”These donations allowed us to operate until this point," Harrington said, "and we are very happy to have a permanent solution.”

Girsh Park has raised $600,000 of its $900,000 goal over the last 20 months. Major funding partners include Ruelene Hochman, The Girsh and Hochman Families, Allen Associates, Camino Real Marketplace, Hutton Parker Foundation, Williams-Corbett Foundation, Dos Pueblos Little League, AYSO Region 122 and the Towbes Foundation. Each of these donors believes that Girsh Park is a critical facility for our community, and these investments will benefit many generations to come.

Daniel Hochman of the Girsh and Hochman families said, “Each improvement at Girsh Park validates my family’s desire to help create a privately owned, public use, park in Goleta. We are overjoyed that FF3 is under way, and invite the entire community to join us by investing in our youth, our families, and our community!"

Phase II of the campaign will build new batting cages, a group picnic area, a new playground, and a finished concession stand in the fieldhouse.

“We are looking for community heroes to complete our campaign,” said Del Rudeen, president of Girsh Park, adding that the naming opportunity for the fieldhouse is still available, along with several other dedication opportunities. "All donations make a difference, and get us closer to our goal. The 350,000 people that use Girsh Park each year will greatly appreciate your contribution to this very important community project.”

With the community’s support, the Foundation for Girsh Park successfully completed Fields Forever 1 and 2. With your help, Fields Forever 3 will be a homerun!

Please make a donation today by clicking here or calling 805.968.2773 x3.