Girsh Park Continues Partnership with MarBorg Industries, Opening New Facilities in its Honor

The Foundation for Girsh Park announced a major matching gift from MarBorg Industries Thursday, Sept. 1, naming the new facility “Marborg Industries Fieldhouse”.

A great partnership continues between Marborg Industries and The Foundation for Girsh Park.

In 2000, MarBorg Industries began donating full trash services to Girsh Park, saving the expense for this non-profit park for over 15 years.

At the time, David Borgatello, of Marborg Industries, was a member of the Girsh Park board of directors and passionately believed in the park’s mission to provide a park for the community.

Since 2012, The Foundation for Girsh Park has been raising funds for the Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign to improve the Park by adding new restrooms, playgrounds, batting cages and a concession stand.

The most pressing issue the campaign focused on was the problem of not having restrooms on the west end of the park.

Various groups like Dos Pueblos Little League and AYSO utilized portable toilets for over a decade to make due.

“Using portable toilets made it difficult to run youth sports, particularly for the youngest children and the children of special-needs,” said Dan Terry, Girsh Park facilities committee chair.

MarBorg Industries came to the rescue in 2011, and generously donated the use of an ADA restroom trailer, which made the fields much easier to use for children of special needs who played in programs like Challengers Baseball and AYSO VIP Soccer.

The restroom trailer was very temporary and not built to handle the large volume of use.

“We used it for at least two years more than we intended to, and MarBorg was very patient with our fundraising efforts to build a permanent restroom,” said Ryan Harrington, Girsh Park executive director.

In three years of active fundraising, Girsh Park was able to raise $600,000 of their $650,000 goal for the first phase of the campaign.

To begin construction, Girsh Park withdrew a loan to complete the project.

“We felt an urgency to complete this project so programs like DPLL and AYSO had a proper facility for their needs,” said Girsh Park Treasurer Jane E Russell, CPA.

Last month, the restroom portion of the Fieldhouse was opened for Girsh Park Users.

The improvement has been very well received by park users, particularly the mothers that frequent the facility with their children.

This week, MarBorg Industries once again stepped up to the plate and hit a home run for Girsh Park by making a significant donation to complete this phase of the campaign.

For this contribution, Girsh Park will name the new Fieldlhouse after MarBorg Industries.

“For everything that MarBorg Industries and the Borgatello Family have done for Girsh Park over the years, our board has decided to name the new building 'MarBorg

Industries Fieldhouse,' said Del Rudeen, Girsh Park president.

Prominent signs will be installed on the facade of the fieldhouse to celebrate the partnership between MarBorg Industries and Girsh Park.

The second phase of the foundation's campaign will build a commercial kitchen and concession stand in the Fieldhouse, as well as new playgrounds, batting cages and an entry plaza.

“MarBorg Industries is proud to support and partner with Girsh Park, we encourage other business to get involved with this great mission," Borgatello said. "With your help, we can finish this great campaign.”

You can make a donation to the Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign by visiting the Girsh Park website at www.girshpark.org or calling 805.968.2773.

— Ryan L. Harrington is the executive director of Girsh Park.