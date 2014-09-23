With Goal in Sight, Girsh Park’s Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign Is Rounding Third

The Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign at Girsh Park will build a very important fieldhouse to support the 4,000 families in our youth sports programs. We are now at a critical point where we must raise another $140,000 in the next 30 days to begin construction.

Our goal is to open the new facility by Dos Pueblos Little League’s Opening Day in early March 2015 .

After a very generous $50,000 pledge from our contractor, Allen Associates, we are thrilled to announce that we have raised $460,000 over the last 16 months. We need to reach $600,000 to begin Phase I of construction by Oct. 24.

Phase I will build much-needed restrooms, storage, proper ADA sidewalks, major drainage improvements and utility upgrades, and we will replace our out-of-date playground. The restrooms are vitally important for programs such as Dos Pueblos Little League and AYSO Region 122.

Most of all, children of special-needs in our adaptive sports programs desperately need accessible restrooms to make their experience more pleasant when they come out to play ball. These programs include DP Challengers, AYSO’s VIP Program, Challengers flag gootball as well as Special Olympics soccer tournaments.

We are looking for community heroes to complete our campaign. All donations make a difference and get us closer to our goal. We have several very exciting naming opportunities, including the fieldhouse, batting cages, group picnic area, and playground. The 350,000 people who use Girsh Park each year will greatly appreciate your contribution to this very important community project.

With the community’s support, the Foundation for Girsh Park successfully completed Fields Forever 1 and 2. With your help today, Fields Forever 3 will be a home run!

Please make a donation today by clicking here or calling 805.968.2773 x3.

— Ryan Harrington is executive director of the Foundation for Girsh Park.