Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:09 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Girsh Park Egg Hunt Gets Easter Weekend Rolling

Thousands of children come out to 5th annual Goleta Egg Hunt

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 30, 2013 | 4:55 p.m.

The 10-second countdown to the start of Saturday’s Goleta Egg Hunt at Girsh Park helped hike the adrenaline of thousands of children, who had already been staring from behind fences for some time at the green fields with 10,000 colorful eggs.

Kids, separated into six age groups, crowded impatiently in front of gates during the fifth annual event until the frenzied fervor reached “one” at 11 a.m. sharp.

Thirty seconds later, and the hunt was all over.

Some children came out of the good-natured stampede with baskets boasting a few more plastic, goody-filled eggs than others.

Kaleb Siegan, 4, counted aloud to 11 eggs in his orange-wire basket, some filled with bracelets, wash-off tattoos, and silver and gold coins.

“Stickers and candy,” said Kaleb, a Carpinteria resident. “This other kid was trying to get it before me, but I got it first.”

Kaleb proudly told his father, Ben, that he had run really fast and had fun. His dad said they were visiting friends from Goleta and participating in the Girsh Park hunt for the first time.

They were next off to one of the bounce houses at the event, which also included face painting, arts and crafts, egg roll races, and visits with the Girsh Park Bunny.

Richard Temple, program chairman for the Goleta Rotary Club, one of the event sponsors, said the event also included several “magic” eggs that contained certificates to allow children to host a party at the park for free.

“It really brings out the kids and the parents,” Temple said.

The Goleta Egg Hunt was also sponsored by MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Camino Real Marketplace, Luna’s Jumps, AMS Entertainment, Delta Gamma Sorority of UCSB, Montecito Bank & Trust and Cottage Health System.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A stampede of eager children descend on fields of plastic eggs after organizers opened the gates at Girsh Park on Saturday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
A stampede of eager children descend on fields of plastic eggs after organizers opened the gates at Girsh Park on Saturday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Children proudly show off their loot to their families. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Children proudly show off their loot to their families. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Sprinkled among the eggs were a handful of
Sprinkled among the eggs were a handful of “magic eggs” with even bigger prizes inside. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 