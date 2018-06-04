Girsh Park, Rotary Club Offer Overnight Parking for Halloween Weekend

Thousands of people flock to Isla Vista each Halloween weekend to enjoy the parade of costumes and festivities. Parking in the area for the event is extremely limited, and most neighborhoods in the area have traffic problems, parking issues and loitering.

For five years, the Goleta Evening Rotary Club and the Foundation for Girsh Park have run a fundraising parking lot to help alleviate the traffic and parking issues for the neighborhood around the park.

Girsh Park is only about a 10-minute walk into Isla Visa along the lit sidewalk on Storke Road. Proceeds from the parking lot go to help fund youth programs at Girsh Park, as well as Goleta Evening Rotary programs.

The Girsh Park parking lots, at 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta, will be open for overnight parking starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evenings. The per-night fee is $20 per car. You may park your car until 10 a.m., or you can buy a weekend pass for $60.

The parking lots will be lit with all-night security, and the Goleta Police Department will be a major presence in the areas surrounding Girsh Park. Loitering, consuming drugs/alcohol or sleeping in cars is prohibited. Each car will be provided a map of the area, contact numbers for taxis as well as a guide on how to be safe in Isla Vista for the weekend.

