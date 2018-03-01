Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gisele Goetz, Thomas Thornton Join Hollister & Brace Law Firm

By Jan Petteway for Hollister & Brace | March 1, 2018 | 1:46 p.m.
Gisele Goetz Click to view larger
Gisele Goetz

Gisele Goetz has joined Hollister & Brace as a principal attorney and Thomas Thornton has joined as an associate attorney.

Goetz received her J.D., cum laude, in 1985 from the University of California Hastings.

She brings 32 years of diverse experience in business, legal, and mediation to Hollister & Brace. As well as bringing a wealth of litigation and transactional experience to the firm, she is the responsible for developing the firm’s Mediation Section.   

Goetz has served as a mediator for the Santa Barbara County and Ventura County Courts for the last five years. She also sits on the mediation panels of the Conflict Resolution Institute and the California Association of Realtors.  

Goetz teaches real property law at the Ventura College of the Law as well as a mediation certification course several times a year through the Conflict Resolution Institute. She also is a guest lecturer on the alternative dispute resolution process for a CPA course at UCSB.  

Thomas Thornton Click to view larger
Thomas Thornton

Thomas Thornton received his J.D. in 2011 from Rutgers University School of Law, New Jersey. He received his B.A. in 2007 from Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Thornton is a member of the California and New York State bars. 

Thornton assists clients in the areas of business litigation, insurance coverage, real property disputes, and real estate litigation. He has particular expertise in appellate matters. Prior to joining Hollister & Brace, Thornton clerked for Associate Justice Lamar Baker of the California Court of Appeal in Los Angeles.  

For more information about H&B visit: www.hbsb.com

Jan Petteway is an administrator for Hollister & Brace.

