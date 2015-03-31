Journalist Giselle Fernandez to Emcee Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s HOPE Awards

Giselle Fernandez has won five Emmys for her journalism, anchored NBC’s weekend edition of the Today Show, was a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation and 48 Hours, and has interviewed global leaders such as Fidel Castro, Henry Kissinger and President Bill Clinton. But above all, she sees herself as an educator.

“I hope to leave a legacy of helping others learn about the world in the hope they will make it a better place,” she said in an address to the California Association of Bilingual Education.

Fernandez grew up in a family of educators — her mother taught English to children and adults, her father taught flamenco dancing, her stepfather taught Spanish and Spanish Literature, and her brother is a high school teacher. Growing up as a Mexican-American child in a low-income family, she credits teachers for encouraging her to work hard to achieve her dreams.

Described by Oprah Winfrey as “a magical, smart girl,” Fernandez is an advocate for children and education. In particular, she is a passionate proponent of improvement in education for Latino students. Fernandez has served as a trustee for The Wonder of Reading, City Year Los Angeles, Excelencia in Education, and served on the Board of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In addition, Fernandez served as a trustee for the Latin Grammys, Latina Magazine and National Counsel De La Raza. Most recently, she was appointed to the board of governors of the Jefferson Awards and appointed to the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

As a testament to her leadership in Latina humanitarianism, Fernandez was named Hispanic philanthropist of the year, was awarded the Legislative Hispanic Caucus Hispanic Spirit Award, and was recently inducted into the Latina Women’s Museum in Sacramento.

Due to her powerful presence, both in front of the camera and as a champion for education, Fernandez will emcee the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s 2015 HOPE Awards. The HOPE Awards annually honor individuals, organizations and businesses in the Santa Barbara community that have made a significant contribution to public education.

This year’s honorees include local philanthropist Jim Kearns, the Garden Club of Santa Barbara and Village Properties. The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is pleased to invite the Santa Barbara community to attend this year’s HOPE Awards.

The HOPE Awards will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 16 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The event will feature chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, William “Bro” Adams, as keynote speaker. For more information regarding the HOPE Awards and ticket information, click here or contact the foundation at 805.284.9125 or [email protected].

Now in its 30th year, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation quickly became an early leader in nonprofit funding support for all of the children in Santa Barbara Unified School District’s 22 schools.

Realizing that it really does take a village to provide a quality education for every one of our children, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation now supports early childhood education, mentoring and tutoring, music and even a Community Schools initiative where schools are becoming neighborhood hubs, offering after-school and evening programs for our children and their families.

— Alison Underwood represents the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.