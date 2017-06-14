With Move-Out Sale, UCSB Students Give Back to Community

A two-day sale of items donated by UCSB students will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, in the parking lot of UCSB’s Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista.

Since 1990, the GIVE program has accepted donations of unwanted and reusable clothing, books, furniture, household items, kitchenware, electronics, bicycles, canned and packaged foods during Isla Vista and UCSB’s annual move-out time in June.

Each year, some 180 volunteers (UCSB students and community members) receive, organize and sort all donations in preparation for the huge GIVE sale.

All proceeds are distributed to Isla Vista nonprofits and projects that improve the quality of life in Isla Vista.

Now marking its 27th year, GIVE is one of the first community projects of its kind in the country.

“UCSB students are aware of the environmental implications of just throwing away their stuff when they move out of their apartments and campus residence halls,” says Catherine Boyer, founder of the project.

“Students want to be green at zero waste move-out and want to give back to their local community," said Boyer who also is executive director of Student Affairs Grants and Development.

"Even in the cleaning and moving out as soon as final exams are over, students realize that what they no longer need or want can be used by someone else,” she said.

Items not sold are donated to Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

In 2016, some 165 volunteers donated 1,500 hours to receive and process more than 25 tons of donated goods that were saved from the landfill.

GIVE donated 2,373 items of packaged food to the Associated Students Food Bank, sold or recycled 3,974 pounds of electronics, and distributed more than $27,000 to 14 local programs.

Major 2017 GIVE sponsors are: Associated Students Coastal Fund, Associated Students Community Affairs Board, Associated Students Finance and Business Committee, Isla Vista Community Relations Committee, and Isla Vista Tenants Union.

Also, UCSB Housing, Dining, and Auxiliary Services, Office of Student Life, Green Initiative Fund, Residence Halls Association, UCSB Community Housing Office, and the Zero Waste Committee.

Additional support is provided by the Associated Students Recycling Program, A. Sanders and F. Winant, Santa Barbara County Solid Waste, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, Goodwill Industries, MarBorg Industries, and St. George Associates.

Also, UCSB Division of Student Affairs, UCSB Transportation and Parking Services, UCSB Physical Facilities, Zero Waste#My Last Trash, and community volunteers.

For information, visit www.sa.ucsb.edu/give-iv or contact Viviana Marsano at [email protected]

— Viviana Marsano for UCSB.