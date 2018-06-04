Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:40 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Give a Dog a Home ReTail Center to Feature Adoptable Cats from ASAP on Sundays

By Lee Heller for the Animal Shelter Assistance Program | updated logo | January 1, 2014 | 10:19 a.m.

In a first for the Santa Barbara area, the cats from ASAP (the Animal Shelter Assistance Program) will be teaming up with dogs from the Santa Barbara County animal shelter to meet prospective adopters at the Give a Dog a Home ReTail Adoption Center, located at La Cumbre Plaza, starting this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every Sunday from Jan. 5 on, the Give a Dog a Home ReTail Center will extend its hospitality to include a range of adoptable cats from ASAP. Visiting cats will be selected for their friendliness and adoptability, and will feature a few cats from ASAP’s “Top Ten for $10” promotion, in which selected cats are available for adoption for only $10. The remaining cats will be available for the usual $75 adoption fee.

All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with a carrier and food sample.

This will be the first time that area cat lovers will have the ability to meet and adopt cats on Sundays on a regular basis, as the county animal shelter and the humane society are closed to the public on Sundays. Interested visitors will also be able to meet both dogs and cats on the same day, another first for Sunday adoptions.

GADAH, as it has come to be known, is located at the Macy’s end of the plaza, in the former location of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and hosts several shelter dogs each Sunday for visits by potential adopters.

For more information, please call Lee Heller at 805.451.5787 or email [email protected]. For information about the dogs at GADAH, call the Animal Services volunteer line at 805.681.4369.

Lee Heller represents the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

