Give-a-Palooza Games Raise $21,500 for Special Olympics Santa Barbara

On Tuesday, March 22, a strong lineup of the Santa Barbara area’s leading businesses turned out to compete in the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games, a fun-filled day of friendly corporate sports competition, which raised $21,500 for Special Olympics Southern California - Santa Barbara County Region.

While the competition was friendly, Curvature prevailed, taking home the Give-a-Palooza Games trophy.

The first-ever event of its kind on the Central Coast, the Give-a-Palooza Games were presented by The Towbes Group, Inc. and featured teams from Curvature, Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Zoo and The Towbes Group, Inc.

The Give-a-Palooza Games were held at Deckers’s new Cabrillo Park in Goleta and were emceed by Joe Buttitta, news anchor for KEYT NewsChannel 3.

“We want to thank everyone for joining us at the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “Thank you to all the competitors for bringing your sportsmanship and spirit to the games, and thank you to the employers for supporting your participation. It was incredible to see such enthusiasm from our corporate friends in this new philanthropic adventure, and we look forward to continuing this tradition year after year.”

The Give-a-Palooza Games were established to engage the Central Coast corporate community in a day of fun and friendly competition, to demonstrate the power of teamwork and to give back to a local nonprofit organization with corporate support.

Businesses selected eight competitors from their respective companies to represent them at the games, and athletes from the Special Olympics completed side by side on each of the corporate teams.

Teams competed in a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, bocce ball and corn hole. In addition to the corporate sponsors, ProYo Frozen Yogurt and Sol Wave Water generously sponsored healthy snacks and water to keep the competition going.

For information about getting involved in the 2017 Give-a-Palooza Games, contact Sam Carey of The Towbes Group at [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group, Inc.