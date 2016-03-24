Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Give-a-Palooza Games Raise $21,500 for Special Olympics Santa Barbara

Special Olympics atheletes joined compeitors from various Santa Barbara businesses and competed for a trophy. Click to view larger
Special Olympics atheletes joined compeitors from various Santa Barbara businesses and competed for a trophy. (The Towbes Group, Inc. photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for The Towbes Group, Inc. | March 24, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 22, a strong lineup of the Santa Barbara area’s leading businesses turned out to compete in the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games, a fun-filled day of friendly corporate sports competition, which raised $21,500 for Special Olympics Southern California - Santa Barbara County Region.

While the competition was friendly, Curvature prevailed, taking home the Give-a-Palooza Games trophy.

The first-ever event of its kind on the Central Coast, the Give-a-Palooza Games were presented by The Towbes Group, Inc. and featured teams from Curvature, Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Zoo and The Towbes Group, Inc. 

The Give-a-Palooza Games were held at Deckers’s new Cabrillo Park in Goleta and were emceed by Joe Buttitta, news anchor for KEYT NewsChannel 3.

“We want to thank everyone for joining us at the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “Thank you to all the competitors for bringing your sportsmanship and spirit to the games, and thank you to the employers for supporting your participation. It was incredible to see such enthusiasm from our corporate friends in this new philanthropic adventure, and we look forward to continuing this tradition year after year.”

Curvature’s team takes home the trophy. Click to view larger
Curvature’s team takes home the trophy. (The Towbes Group, Inc. photo)

The Give-a-Palooza Games were established to engage the Central Coast corporate community in a day of fun and friendly competition, to demonstrate the power of teamwork and to give back to a local nonprofit organization with corporate support.

Businesses selected eight competitors from their respective companies to represent them at the games, and athletes from the Special Olympics completed side by side on each of the corporate teams.

Teams competed in a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, bocce ball and corn hole. In addition to the corporate sponsors, ProYo Frozen Yogurt and Sol Wave Water generously sponsored healthy snacks and water to keep the competition going.

For information about getting involved in the 2017 Give-a-Palooza Games, contact Sam Carey of The Towbes Group at [email protected].

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group, Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 