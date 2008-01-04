Captain’s Log: Give a Thirsty Critter a Drink

Clearing the way for thirsty animals to get a drink, the Interior Department has gone on record recognizing the benefits of man-made watering holes and developments.

This is considered a victory for wildlife management, especially in areas where human developments or our mere presence prevents animals from using natural water sources. When we take water away from thirsty critters, we should find a way to replace it in a way that allows them to drink safely and without undue stress. Our vast back country burn areas were altered first by fire and recently by debris flows. Strategic placement, monitoring and refilling of man-made watering holes can provide a huge benefit to animal communities trying to repopulate the back country as it recovers from last year’s fires.

Why is acknowledgement of the value of artificial water development a victory? According to the Safari Club, there has long been a lack of consistent federal agency approach to artificial water developments. In the past, the NPS and the BLM have often denied the benefits of guzzlers, drinkers, wells and other similar man-made devices on federal lands. The Safari Club has participated in litigation to defend the use and retention of these devices in the Mojave National Preserve and is currently defending a lawsuit in federal court in Arizona challenging the FWS’ restoration of artificial water sources necessary for bighorn sheep conservation.

In addition to recognizing the legality of these critical water sources, the directors of the three agencies offered an invitation to state fish and game management agencies to work with them to integrate these water sources into planning for federally administered lands.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit group providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.