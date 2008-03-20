Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Give Chocolate Pets at Easter, Not Live Ones

Baby bunnies and chick sure look cute, but they'll likely wind up crowding an animal shelter, county says.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 20, 2008 | 9:32 a.m.

It’s tempting to give away fuzzy baby chicks and bunnies as part of Easter celebrations, but don’t do it.

Pet adoption is a personal choice and requires a lot of commitment. Bunnies become rabbits and chicks become chickens and roosters. Unfortunately, not many of these Easter animal recipients are willing to take care of them over the long run and they wind up crowding Santa Barbara County animal shelters.

“If you have plans to give someone a rabbit this Easter, we suggest that you get them started with all the necessities (food and water containers, a litter box, toys, etc.) and then offer to pay the adoption fee for the rabbit of their choice,” suggested county Animal Services director Jan Glick.

If you must give a bunny or a chick, Glick said, try the chocolate type.

To find out if animal adoption is right for you, volunteer at a local animal shelter. For more information, all the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter at 805.681.5285, the Lompoc Shelter at 805.737.7755 or the Santa Maria Shelter at 805.934.6119.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 