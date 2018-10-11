Give ’Em Your Best Shot: Enter Lompoc Valley Photo Contest

Photo submissions are being accepted for the Lompoc Valley Photography Contest, which the city of Lompoc Recreation is holding this year as part of its Arts & Vines event.

Arts & Vines, featuring a craft boutique and wine tasting along with the photo contest, will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.. Admission is free.

This is the first year the photo contest is being combined with the craft and wine event.

The photo contest is open to everyone age 5 and older. Photo entries cost $3 each and can be submitted to the Anderson Recreation Center through Oct. 26. Ribbons will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each category, and Best of Show.

The Recreation Division is seeking vendors for the boutique and wine-tasting portion of the event. A snack bar and the wine tasting will be presented by and benefit the city of Lompoc Employee Development Association.

More information on entering the photo contest and becoming an Arts & Vines vendor is available at www.cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.