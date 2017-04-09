Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Give It Your Best Shot for Garden Photo Contest

By Yuliana Gonzalez for Ventura Botanical Gardens | April 9, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

Ventura Botanical Gardens (VBG) is accepting entries for its Spring Bloom photo competition. Photographers of all ages and levels are invited to submit their best images of the gardens, taken this year. Deadline for submitting photos is Friday, April 28.

“This contest is an opportunity to engage the entire community in the beauty of the gardens,” said Barbara Brown, board president. “With this year’s rains, we’re hoping there are lots of flowers to shoot, but even if there isn’t, there are always the spectacular vistas of the coastline and agriculture.”

“Planners Nancy Kettner and Terri Strober have done a wonderful job pulling this together,” said Joe Cahill, executive director. “We hope this will become a community tradition.”

Participants must send a Facebook message to the VBG Facebook page (2 entries max) with their photos using the hashtag #VBGinBloom.

There are two ways to win. The first category is People’s Choice. Winners in that category will win by getting the most “likes” on Facebook. The VBG will showcase the images on its Facebook page during the “like” voting period, May 1-5.

Additionally, a panel of visual-art professionals will judge the photos and award the Judges’ Choice. Winning photos will be announced on the Facebook page and published on the VBG website and in the summer newsletter. For more information, visit venturabotanicalgardens.com.

To find out more about VBG, visit www.VenturaBotanicalGardens.com.

— Yuliana Gonzalez for Ventura Botanical Gardens.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 