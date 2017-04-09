Give It Your Best Shot for Garden Photo Contest

Ventura Botanical Gardens (VBG) is accepting entries for its Spring Bloom photo competition. Photographers of all ages and levels are invited to submit their best images of the gardens, taken this year. Deadline for submitting photos is Friday, April 28.

“This contest is an opportunity to engage the entire community in the beauty of the gardens,” said Barbara Brown, board president. “With this year’s rains, we’re hoping there are lots of flowers to shoot, but even if there isn’t, there are always the spectacular vistas of the coastline and agriculture.”

“Planners Nancy Kettner and Terri Strober have done a wonderful job pulling this together,” said Joe Cahill, executive director. “We hope this will become a community tradition.”

Participants must send a Facebook message to the VBG Facebook page (2 entries max) with their photos using the hashtag #VBGinBloom.

There are two ways to win. The first category is People’s Choice. Winners in that category will win by getting the most “likes” on Facebook. The VBG will showcase the images on its Facebook page during the “like” voting period, May 1-5.

Additionally, a panel of visual-art professionals will judge the photos and award the Judges’ Choice. Winning photos will be announced on the Facebook page and published on the VBG website and in the summer newsletter. For more information, visit venturabotanicalgardens.com.

— Yuliana Gonzalez for Ventura Botanical Gardens.