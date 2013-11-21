Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Give Thanks with a Holiday Feast at Arlington Tavern

By Jennifer Zacharias for Arlington Tavern | November 21, 2013 | 11:18 a.m.

The Arlington Tavern is celebrating Thanksgiving with a Turkey Day feast from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

For those not headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, Chef Ron True has come up with an all-star Thanksgiving prix fixe menu full of holiday classics with an AT spin.

The menu is seriously delicious. Foodies can feast on a choice of several starters, entrees and desserts.

Start with Arlington Tavern favorites like the truffle macaroni and cheese or the fall-inspired sweet potato jalapeno soup. For the main event, traditionalists can feast on a good old fashioned Thanksgiving dinner, including traditional roasted turkey served with rosemary onion stuffing, mashed potatoes and roasted butternut squash. Other menu favorites will also be available as part of the prix fixe dinner, including Santa Barbara-inspired dishes like local black cod with mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, carrots and bacon.

Dessert lovers will have a hard time deciding between sweet sensations like pumpkin cheesecake with a pretzel crust or persimmon pudding cake.

Partner Diego Barberi will pair any selections with wine or beer for an additional $20. Bring on the food coma!

Arlington Tavern’s cozy red booths and open kitchen is the perfect spot to celebrate Thanksgiving, and best of all, it will handle the dirty dishes! This worth-the-splurge meal is only $65 per person. Call 805.770.2626 for reservations (advance reservations required).

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Arlington Tavern.

 

